I’m A Celebrity… South Africa star Joe Swash makes ‘disgusting’ confession about his personal hygiene

I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Joe Swash made a “disgusting” confession last night (May 8) which caused quite a bit of reaction from his campmates and viewers.

The former EastEnders star was changing in front of his jungle pals when he made the confession about his personal hygiene. And it caused quite the reaction!

Joe Swash admitted he didn’t change his pants for five days (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity South Africa: Joe Swash didn’t change his pants for five days

As he was changing, Joe confessed: “New pants on after five days.” It led fellow campmate Helen Flanagan to shout: “For five days… you have not?”

Myleene Klass added: “For goodness sake Joe, five days is quite some time to not change your pants. But I’m not surprised, I don’t know why, it’s jungle life. It just gets to us all – we just do crazy things in here and you just become at one with the jungle I guess.”

I love Joe, but that is just gross. It’s really disgusting.

Joe held the pants up and added: “Mate I looked at it [the pants] and felt sorry for it just then, ‘so sorry I put you through that for five days’.” Helen later admitted in her confessional: “I love Joe, but that is just gross. It’s really disgusting.”

Fans admitted they were grossed out by Joe’s confession (Credit: ITV)

Viewers shocked at Joe’s confession

And many I’m A Celebrity South Africa fans joined in Helen’s disgust when they reacted too. One fan wrote: “Please I do not want to see Joe’s five-day-old underwear thank you very much.” A second person joked: “Joe’s pants must have more culture than a penicillin laboratory!” A third viewer added: “Five days Joe! That makes me sick.”

However, it seems like Joe still has many fans on his side and he opened up about missing his kids and wife Stacey Solomon. One fan wrote: “Joe Swash is so sweet, I wanna give him a hug.” Another person agreed: “I actually love Joe Swash I’d be happy if he won again.” A third viewer said: “I want a husband like Joe Swash!”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers gutted as two more celebrities are eliminated

Are you a fan of Joe? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.