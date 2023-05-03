I’m A Celebrity star Fatima cries as she recalls heartbreaking question she asked care home worker

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa star Fatima Whitbread will be seen breaking down in tears on tonight’s show (May 3) as she makes a heartbreaking confession about spending her childhood in a care home.

In spoilers for tonight’s show, speaking to Carol and Helen, Fatima shares a crushing insight into her upbringing. It came after she was abandoned by her biological mother as a baby.

“I had two people in my life, Corrie and Auntie Rae,” Fatima tells them. A young Fatima built a particularly strong bond with the latter, who worked at the care home. So much so that one day she asked her a heartbreaking question. But sadly it came with a crushing answer.

Fatima has a heart-to-heart with her campmates tonight (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Fatima makes heartwrenching confession

Opening up in the I’m A Celebrity… South Africa camp, Fatima says: “In the children’s home, when we were kids, we always had assigned jobs and we were always in a routine. You had to be, there were so many of us. The only way you get pocket money was to make sure your jobs were done throughout the week.”

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Carol adds: “Fatima was telling us bits about her childhood in children’s homes and she is an inspirational woman.”

This one day I picked all the daffodils and I hid them behind my back and I knocked on the door and I said: ‘Will you be my mum?’

Footage then cuts back to Fatima, who says: “Auntie Rae was an East End girl. I’d look out this little port window and watch when she went home because I’d be really sad when she’d go off duty.

“This one day I picked all the daffodils and I hid them behind my back and I knocked on the door and I said: ‘Will you be my mum?'”

However, Fatima got a crushing reply from Auntie Rae. “And she said: ‘Fats, I’ve got to be Mum to all you kids so I can’t always be here.'” Fatima then adds: “She taught me a lot about looking after the other kids.”

Carol and Helen step in to console Fatima tonight on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa (Credit: ITV)

‘I’ve been here too long which is why I’m getting upset’

Starting to cry, Fatima tells Carol and Helen: “I think I’ve been in here too long which is why I’m getting upset. You’ve got to have a star in every child’s life.”

Footage then cuts to the Bush Telegraph as Fatima explains her upset. “There’s been a lot of history I’ve forgotten about in my life and when I spoke about it it brought it all back to the surface again and brought a tear to my eye. I’ll always be grateful to my Auntie Rae who was actually the star in my life.”

