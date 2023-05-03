I’m A Celebrity spoilers: Carol and Fatima cause tension in camp as they call out campmates over behaviour?

Tension is tipped in the I’m A Celebrity camp in South Africa tonight as Fatima and Carol cook up a plan to crack the whip.

With the second week in camp well underway, it seems some campmates are starting to shirk their jobs. And in tonight’s show (May 3), it seems Fatima and Carol have had enough.

So will the ladies cause some friction in camp? We certainly wouldn’t want to be woken in the middle of the night and asked to fetch some wood…

Fatima wakes Andy after he neglects his camp duties (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity spoilers: Tension in South Africa camp?

Fatima and Carol plan to crack the whip tonight, fed up of the behaviour of some of their campmates.

During the night, Fatima wakes Andy up to tend to the fire, as his role on wood drop dictates he should.

There are quite a lot of people not pulling their weight.

Fed up with having to remind people to do their chores, Fatima and Carol decide to take action.

Carol says: “I think we need to remind them what their responsibilities are. There are quite a lot of people not pulling their weight.”

Fatima agrees and says: “They need guidance.”

So how will the “guidance” pan out for the ladies, and will their fellow celebrities play ball or revolt? Tune in tonight to find out…

Carol Vorderman is not a happy bunny tonight on I’m A Celebrity and vows to take action (Credit: ITV)

Camps split

Elsewhere on tonight’s show, Ant and Dec visit camp in order to tell the celebrities they will no longer work as one camp. They will now be split into two ‘Prides’ and go head-to-head to win food.

New arrivals Joe and Dean are chosen to be the leaders of each Pride and must take turns to pick the campmates they want. Joe goes first after winning a coin toss. And it’s not long before the Prides do battle, in a snakes and ladders-themed trial, which has a picnic by the waterfall as the prize.

But who is going into battle and who will come out victorious?

‘Most disgusting trial ever’ continues

Elsewhere tonight, in what host Ant dubs the “most disgusting” TV he’s ever been involved in, new arrivals Dean and Joe are continuing in their bid to win treats for camp, by downing foul drinks.

Blended crocodile foot is on the menu for Dean as he tries to earn a snack for Jordan. And Joe faces blended kudu anus as he tries to win cheese for Myleene. He protests: “I can’t believe I’m doing this for brie!”

Joe worries for Dean as he faces a liquid challenge for Janice’s treat, saying: “Janice will eat you alive if you don’t drink this.”

Meanwhile, the smell of one drink alone is enough to make one of them sick. But who has vomited and can they muster up the will to carry on the trial? And when they arrive in camp, how will the results of their efforts go down with their new campmates?

