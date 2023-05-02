I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers divided as iconic duo return

I’m A Celebrity South Africa viewers were left divided by the return of an iconic duo.

Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney returned tonight for another stint on the programme.

Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney make I’m A Celebrity South Africa debuts

Tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa saw the return of another two former stars of the show.

Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney returned for another stint on the programme. Joe previously won the show in 2008. Dean, meanwhile, finished in fifth place after appearing on the show in 2006.

“I’m really nervous. I feel like I’m doing this for the first time again, which ain’t good,” Joe said about returning.

“I’m probably more scared now than I was then!” Dean said. The duo then had to take place in a trial to win some treats for camp.

Viewers divided over Joe and Dean’s return

It’s safe to say that viewers were divided over Joe and Dean coming back. Some viewers were happy to see them back.

“I’m LOVING the fact #DeanGaffney and @realjoeswash is back in the jungle! These two were a great watch last time around,” one viewer tweeted.

“I cried laughing at @deangaffney1 first appearance first time round so I am soooo ready for this,” another said.

“Whoever came up with the idea for making Dean Gaffney & Joe Swash do a drinking trial is a genius! This is about to be comedy gold,” a third wrote.

However, some viewers were less than happy to see them return.

“All the ex celebs they could choose and they go for Joe Swash,” one disgruntled viewer wrote.

“Having Dean Gaffney and Joe swash in the jungle won’t make the camp better,” a third wrote.

Amir Khan leaves I’m A Celebrity South Africa

Tonight’s edition of the show also saw a celebrity leave. Amir Khan became the third star to be eliminated from the show.

Amir’s fate was sealed by his fellow campmates, who voted him off via an anonymous ballot.

Speaking to Ant and Dec after leaving the camp, Amir said he was happy to leave because he was missing his kids.

Viewers were left gutted by his exit. “No way amir just got voted out…MAKE THE VOTE PUBLIC,” one viewer fumed.

“Awww will miss Amir!” another said. However, some viewers were happy to see him go.

“No offence but Amir made zero impact in that camp,” one viewer tweeted.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

