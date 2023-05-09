I’m A Celebrity… South Africa fans were left ranting at Ant McPartlin for his behaviour towards Fatima Whitbread in her trial last night (May 8).

Former Olympian Fatima was chosen by her fellow campmates to undergo the Deadly Depths trial. It sawher suspended over a river in a cage, as she had to collect the correct keys to open padlocks and collect stars as the cage slowly sunk.

But many viewers complained about Ant’s behaviour towards Fatima as she tried to complete the tough trial.

Ant McPartlin called out by I’m A Celebrity… South Africa fans

As Fatima underwent the trial, which saw her cage slowly sink further and further into the river, Ant repeatedly asked Fatima questions.

At one point he asked: “Are you okay Fatima?” She replied “Yeah” with a nod, and Ant added: “Yeah? You’re sure?” But Ant’s constant questioning of Fatima annoyed some viewers. One fan wrote: “What’s with all the questions? Fatima’s fighting for breath and Ant wants a chat?!” A second person added: “The fact that Ant keeps shouting while Fatima is underwater… But what’s the point? Surely she can’t hear him?” Another viewer ranted: “Ant is super patronising.”

Fatima’s fighting for breath and Ant wants a chat?!

A fourth viewer complained: “You would just love to hear Ant and Dec bellowing questions at you when you’re trying to concentrate and they want an answer! I know what my answer would be!!!” A fifth viewer agreed: “Shut the [bleep] up Ant!”

Fatima ultimately completed the trial with three stars as she admitted: “It could’ve been zero, it could’ve been nine.”

Three exits from I’m A Celeb

In other I’m A Celebrity… South Africa news, three stars left the camp in last night’s episode. It was Toff and Phil Whyment who ended up getting the boot after the elimination trial, as Myleene Klass and Jordan Banjo won against them.

But in another shock exit, the divisive Janice Dickinson was removed from camp. During the night, Janice had a fall which led producers to take her to hospital. It was ultimately decided she should leave the camp and rest up.

Her final letter to her campmates read: “Dear beloved campmates, Never in my life have I had such an extraordinary experience with all of you animals. You are the new BFFs, loves of my life and I’ll miss you until I get to see you again. Kisses to all of you, I love you and miss you. Love, Janice,” it read. “P.S. Joe I’m still [bleeped] at you and I’ll never get over it. Joke. All the love.”

