I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers gutted as two more celebrities are eliminated

I’m A Celebrity South Africa viewers were left gutted as Toff and Andy Whyment were eliminated from tonight’s show (Monday, May 8).

The duo were up against Myleene Klass and Jordan Banjo in an elimination trial as the show headed into its final week.

Myleene and Jordan won the challenge (Credit: ITV)

Toff and Andy Whyment eliminated from I’m A Celebrity South Africa

On Friday (May 5), Myleene and Jordan went up against Toff and Andy in an elimination trial.

The mining-style trial saw the celebrities grabbing golden nuggets in disgusting conditions. They then had to place the nuggets on some scales.

Unfortunately for Toff and Andy, they weren’t quick enough and ended up losing to Myleene and Jordan. This meant that they were sent home.

“We’ve loved it,” Toff gushed as she spoke to Ant and Dec. “We’ve loved it. I’ve found it harder this time,” Andy then confessed.

Toff was eliminated (Credit: ITV)

Andy and Toff go home

Andy then continued, gushing that he had “loved” the experience.

“Thank you for having me back,” he said to the presenting duo. “I’m just gutted I’m leaving like this covered in crap.”

Toff, who won the show back in 2017, isn’t going to see a jungle crown this time round.

Describing the experience in South Africa, she said it was “glorious”. “I feel really content in the camp, which is odd. I think I just like proving everyone wrong.”

Later on, Toff described being on the show as “immense”.

Viewers were gutted (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity South Africa viewers ‘gutted’ as Toff and Andy leave

Viewers took to Twitter to express their sadness over Toff and Andy’s exit.

“So sad to see them both go, especially @ToffTalks you did so well,” one viewer tweeted.

“Oh nooo, gutted @ToffTalks has gone. She was amazing in the trials! About time that Janice goes next,” another said.

“Absolutely gutted to see Andy and my favourite Toff out,” a third wrote.

“Final four should’ve been Myleene, Toff, Joe & Andy,” another fumed.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity… South Africa star pulled from show to ‘rest up’

I’m A Celebrity South Africa continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story