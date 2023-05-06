I'm A Celebrity South Africa logo
I’m A Celebrity… South Africa star pulled from show to ‘rest up’

I’m A Celebrity South Africa will see a star pulled from the show to “rest up” on Monday night (May 8).

Janice Dickinson was forced to leave the show after taking a tumble during the night. She was then rushed to hospital.

Janice Dickinson pulled from I’m A Celebrity South Africa

Monday’s episode of I’m A Celebrity will see another celebrity leave the camp, but not because of an elimination.

On Monday night, it will be revealed that Janice Dickinson has been removed from the show after she hurt herself during the night.

In the show, producers will inform the campmates that Janice tripped over during the night as she walked to the long drop. The American model was seen by the on-site medics. She was then taken to hospital for further tests as a precaution. Producers then decided that it was best she did not return to camp. Instead, Janice was told to “rest up”.

During the show, Helen Flanagan will read out a heartfelt message from Janice to her campmates.

Janice Dickinson injury on I’m A Celebrity South Africa

In her exit interview, the 68-year-old spoke about her injury.

“I could have been the one to be second runner up or even win this series because I was just so steadfast and physiological with it,” Janice said when asked about her fall.

She then continued, saying: “I was just waiting and biding my time with it all. I did my fair share in standing up, falling down. Getting my face in the dirt.”

Janice talks the end of her journey on the show

The star then continued, saying: “I felt like they could have possibly cleaned my wounds and set me back on my path in there. But Production made the right decision in the end to not send me back in.”

“I’m just sad it ended that way. I think I could have gone back in and gone on further.”

Janice then went on to say that one of her favourite moments from the series was just “watching” Fatima Whitbread. She also then said that the campmate she’d bonded with the most was Jordan Banjo.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues on Monday (May 8) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Puking up Lambs Testicles! | I'm A Celebrity... South Africa

