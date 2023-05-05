I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers fear for Andy Whyment and Toff after tonight’s trial

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers are fearing for Andy Whyment and Toff as they’re at risk of going home.

Two campmates from each the yellow team and the green team will battle it out to stay in camp. Hosts Ant and Dec announced the news tonight. They said: “Today, the stakes are raised. Joe [Swash] and Dean [Gaffney] as Pride leaders today you’ve got your biggest decision yet.”

Joe and Dean then had to stand in front of their other campmates. Ant said: “You’re each going to pick two members of your Pride to go head-to-head in a Trial. You can’t pick yourselves. The winners will get a final picnic at the waterfall. It comes with celebratory bubbles.”

Jordan and Myleene faced Toff and Andy (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa tonight

He added: “That’s the good news. The bad news, unlike the first two trials, this time the losing pair will leave camp forever.”

Joe picked Andy Whyment and Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo. Meanwhile, Dean chose Jordan Banjo and Myleene Klass.

The two couples had to face a trial in a bid to keep their places in the camp. The trial involved each team trying to collect as much ‘nuggets’ as they could to tip some scales. The winning team would be the first pair to tip their scales.

Each campmate had to be put into a mindshaft and endure whatever was going to be thrown onto them while trying to collect the nuggets.

Viewers feared for Toff and Andy (Credit: ITV)

Will Toff and Andy leave I’m A Celebrity?

However, they could only collect one nugget at a time. They then had to wheel themselves out and put the nugget on the scales. It was a close race before the episode finished tonight. This means viewers won’t find out who’s gone home until Monday night (May 8). Nooooo!

Viewers were left fearing for Toff and Andy on Twitter. One person said: “Nooo I’m gonna be so upset if Toff and Andy leave they’re the 2 best.”

Another added: “If Toff and Andy go home I’ll be fuming.” Someone else wrote: “I like Jordan but I really don’t want Andy and Toff to go and they deserve the picnic..sorry yellows.”

Another said: “Hating the way this series is going, I don’t want Toff and Andy to go,” followed by a crying face.

But who will leave?!

