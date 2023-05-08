I’m A Celeb South Africa viewers divided as star is removed from camp

I’m A Celeb South Africa viewers were left divided as Janice Dickinson was removed from camp by producers.

The 68-year-old was removed after she had an accident during the night.

Janice was removed from camp tonight (Credit: ITV)

Janice Dickinson removed from I’m A Celeb South Africa

Tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity saw Janice removed from camp. The American model had a fall during the night. She sustained a head injury and was checked over by onsite paramedics before being taken to hospital.

Producers decided that the star should leave the camp and “rest up”. However, Ant and Dec confirmed that Janice was doing well.

The star left her campmates a letter in camp, which Helen Flanagan read out.

“Dear beloved campmates, Never in my life have I had such an extraordinary experience with all of you animals. You are the new BFFs, loves of my life and I’ll miss you until I get to see you again. Kisses to all of you, I love you and miss you. Love, Janice,” it read. “P.S. Joe I’m still [bleeped] at you and I’ll never get over it. Joke. All the love.”

Speaking about her exit, Helen said she’d miss Janice. She said she was “such an energy” and “so entertaining”.

Helen read out Janice’s letter (Credit: ITV)

Viewers divided as Janice leaves camp

Viewers took to Twitter to react to Janice’s exit. However, it’s safe to say they were divided. Some viewers were happy to see the American go.

“Hallelujah! No more Janice,” one I’m A Celebrity viewer tweeted. “Sad that Janice had a fall and everything but I’m glad she’s gone she was annoying,” another said.

“Yesssss!!! #Janice has gone!!” a third wrote. “Glad Janice has gone she should have been first to go,” another said.

However, some viewers were sad to see her go.

“She was great entertainment I will miss watching Janice,” one viewer tweeted. “Sad to see Janice Dickinson leaving so early!” another then said.

Additionally, a third then said: “Love her she kept me entertained will miss watching Janice!”

Toff and Andy left the show (Credit: ITV)

Toff and Andy eliminated from I’m A Celeb South Africa

Elsewhere in the show, another two celebrities were eliminated.

Sadly, tonight’s edition of the show saw Toff and Andy Whyment leave the show after losing an elimination trial.

“Thank you for having me back,” Andy said to Ant and Dec. “I’m just gutted I’m leaving like this covered in crap.”

Toff, who won the show in 2017, branded the experience “immense”. Viewers were gutted to see them leave.

“So sad to see them both go, especially @ToffTalks you did so well,” one viewer tweeted.

“Absolutely gutted to see Andy and my favourite Toff out,” another then said.

Additionally, a third then wrote: “Final four should’ve been Myleene, Toff, Joe & Andy.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers in tears over Helen Flanagan’s phone call with kids

I’m A Celebrity South Africa continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.