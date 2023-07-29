A Helen Flanagan fan saved the former Coronation Street star from her blushes after she was turned away from a swanky restaurant.

The 32-year-old is currently enjoying a relaxing getaway in Barbados.

However, things got stressful when Helen was informed she was dressed inappropriately to enter a coffee shop.

Helen Flanagan: Caribbean holiday

The I’m a Celebrity star was wearing a bright gold bikini. But onlookers described Helen as ‘mortified’ when she was told to cover up to enter the Kyma coffee shop.

She looked horrified because all she had on was a bikini

The cafe is part of the posh four star Waves hotel and spa. While customers can enter from the beach, they need to have a t-shirt or kaftan on.

Thankfully, a fellow holidaymaker was on hand to allow Helen to enter the premises.

Helen Flanagan recently holidayed in Ibiza (Credit: Splash News)

“People were staring,” a source told The Sun. “She looked horrified because all she had on was a bikini. My sister had a Skims black dress and lent it to her so she could go in.”

The insider continued that Helen was allowed in once dressed, and was “a good sport” about the event.

Helen has taken her three children – Matilda, eight, Delilah, five, and two-year-old Charlie – to the Caribbean for a sun-soaked getaway.

Could Rosie Webster return to Coronation Street?

The break comes after Helen decided to part ways with fiancé Scott Sinclair in 2022 after 13 years together.

After returning to TV for the recent I’m A Celebrity…All-Stars series, Helen has teased returning to Weatherfield in the future.

Speaking on Loose Women, she revealed the one storyline she’d love her character, Rosie Webster, to explore.

“I don’t know why, but I’d love Rosie to be a mum,” she said. “I would love to come back at some point and play that.”

