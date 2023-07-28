Coleen Nolan has been slapped with a big fine after breaking the law, it has been reported.

The star was forced to pay the big fine last week after being found guilty in court.

Coleen has been handed a huge fine (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan slapped with big fine after breaking the law

Earlier this month, Coleen was caught breaking the speed limit on Preston New Road in Blackpool.

The 58-year-old Loose Women star was driving her Toyota when she broke the 30mph speed limit on July 8.

Initially, Coleen pled not guilty to breaking the speed limit. However, on the day of the trial at Preston Magistrates’ Courts, she changed her plea to guilty.

Coleen was fined £900 and hit with six points on her licence. She must also pay a £360 surcharge to fund victim services, as well as £150 to the Crown Prosecution services.

Coleen opened up about a cancer diagnosis recently (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan details cancer scare

Coleen’s fine comes not long after she opened up about a recent cancer scare she endured.

The Loose Women star revealed that six months ago, she found a red patch on her skin. She initially thought it was eczema. However, the red patch wouldn’t go away.

During a visit to her dermatologist, Coleen learned that the red patch of skin was basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer. She said the news hit her like a “tonne of bricks”.

“I’m sick of cancer and I also my first instinct was, I’m not telling anybody in my family because this, that I’ve got at the moment, seems nothing compared to what my sisters have been though,” she said.

Coleen has opened up about her health condition (Credit: ITV)

Coleen opens up about ‘infuriating’ health condition

Earlier this month, Coleen also opened up about an “infuriating” and “potentially damaging” health condition that she lives with. She admitted the condition drives her “insane”.

Coleen took to Instagram to discuss Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS). “It might have a funny name… but it doesn’t take away how infuriating and potentially damaging it can be! Do you or know anyone that suffers from this? Let me know!” she said.

“Have you ever had that feeling – especially at night when you’re in bed – that your legs are itchy … and you keep flicking them out?” she then asked.

She then went on to say that her sister suffers with it, as does her other half. “And I know you’re thinking, ‘Why is she talking about this?’. But it’s because I was talking to someone the other day about it, and we spent about an hour, and you’ll never understand unless you’ve had it,” she said.

“That’s why I’m talking about it. I just want you to know you’re not alone. Drives me insane!”

