Coleen Nolan ‘back with her ex’ after announcing she’s ‘happier than ever’

Coleen Nolan has reportedly reunited with her ex boyfriend following their split, after recently revealing she’s ‘happier than ever’.

Last week, the star shared the news on Loose Women that she was dating again. It came after Coleen confirmed her split from ex Michael last summer.

However, according to a source, Coleen and Michael are back together.

Coleen has reportedly reunited with her ex Michael (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coleen Nolan ‘back with ex boyfriend’

Speaking to OK! Magazine, the insider said the pair “stayed close” despite their split last year. The source claimed: “They are just taking things slowly, not labelling it, and just seeing what happens. Coleen and Michael have been on and off since they broke up last year. In fact, you could say they didn’t completely call it off at all.

“They spoke to each other almost every other day but hadn’t put a label on it. They weren’t officially together as a couple but they were still in each other’s lives.”

They added: “Now Coleen has spoken out about her relationship on Loose [Women], it suggests she is ready to admit to herself, and others, that they are official again.”

ED! has contacted reps for Coleen for comment.

Coleen and Michael reportedly ‘stayed close’ after their split (Credit: ITV)

Coleen on Loose Women

Last week, Coleen and her co-stars discussed compatibility in relationships and how long you should give the relationship if you’re having doubts.

The star explained that she used to move quickly in relationships. But now, she’s taking her time.

She said: “The person I’m with now, it has taken a longer time, I’m not used to someone loving me the way you do because I’ve never been with anyone who’s made me feel that 100 per cent.”

Coleen added: “I’ve met someone now who does [pay me compliments] and at first, it freaked me out. But now, over the last couple of years, I’ve said ‘just accept it and enjoy it.’ Now that I’ve truly opened myself up to it, I’ve never been happier.”

Coleen opened up to her co-stars (Credit: ITV)

It came months after Coleen confirmed her split from her ex Michael. The pair seemed to be going from strength to strength, and Michael even made an appearance on Loose Women in January 2022.

A source had claimed to The Sun in July 2022: “Coleen and Michael were together for just over a year and while they were happy at first, the spark fizzled out in the end. They quietly broke up in April but have stayed close. She is looking forward to the future and possibly meeting someone new but there is no rush.”

A spokesperson for Coleen confirmed at the time: “Coleen and Michael are no longer together but remain great friends and are on good terms.”

