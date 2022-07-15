Coleen Nolan has split from her boyfriend Michael after a year together.

The Loose Women star confirmed she was in a relationship last year and Michael then made an appearance with Coleen on the show in January 2022.

However, a spokesman for Coleen has confirmed her relationship with Michael has now ended but they “remain friends”.

Coleen has split from Michael (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan splits from boyfriend

According to The Sun, Coleen and Michael called time on their relationship in April.

Read more: Coleen Nolan’s son Shane divides Loose Women viewers with appearance

An insider claimed that the spark between the pair had “fizzled out”.

The source told the publication: “Coleen and Michael were together for just over a year and while they were happy at first, the spark fizzled out in the end.

Michael appeared on Loose Women in January this year (Credit: ITV)

“They quietly broke up in April but have stayed close.

“She is looking forward to the future and possibly meeting someone new but there is no rush.”

The source also said that Coleen “enjoys the single life” and has said she’ll “soon be back online dating trying to find her dream match”.

A spokesman for Coleen confirmed the couple had split and said: “Coleen and Michael are no longer together but remain great friends and are on good terms.”

Coleen and Michael’s spark reportedly ‘fizzled out’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Back in January of this year, Coleen and Michael appeared on Loose Women after going public with their relationship.

During the interview, her co-stars were quick to ask the couple about marriage.

Coleen said at the time: “It’s lovely the way it’s going, it’s going really well. We don’t need to think about the M-word yet.”

The pair had met online however, during his Loose Women debut, Michael admitted he didn’t think they would match on the dating app.

Read more: Alfie Boe’s marriage – who was his wife and what happened?

He said: “I didn’t think for once that we’d match anyway. Let alone hear from her if I did swipe.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.