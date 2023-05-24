Inside ITV stars’ incredible transformations from Lorraine Kelly to Alison Hammond – what’s their secrets?

Some ITV presenters have been gracing our screens for a good few years (and decades, in some cases) now.

But how much have some of our most loved ITV stars changed over the years? Read on to see…

Susanna during the early days on GMB (Credit: ITV)

ITV star Susanna Reid’s weight loss transformation

Susanna Reid has been a regular on ITV daytime since joining GMB in 2014. The now 52-year-old has been very open about her transformation over the years – and has revealed details on how she’s gone about losing weight.

In 2019, Susanna revealed that she had lost 1.5 stone. Speaking to Prima magazine, she said: “It turned out I was at the upper end of my BMI and, I have to admit, I’d been feeling a little heavy for a while.

Susanna now (Credit: ITV)

“I’ve lost a stone and a half since then and I feel fantastic,” she then added. She idenitied her 4am wakeup call as the source of her cravings.

“It can creep up without you noticing, and what I did was cut out snacking,” she said. She also revealed that she had stopped drinking.

Josie in 2016 (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson’s changing look

Another star whose look has changed over the years is Josie Gibson. Back in 2012, it was reported that the former Big Brother winner had lost six stone since making her TV debut in 2010. She reportedly went from a size 20 to a size eight in a matter of years.

In 2016, she had surgery to remove excess skin after a dramatic weight loss. In 2021, she lost more weight after gaining it while pregnant.

Josie is a regular on This Morning these days (Credit: ITV)

Josie has released weight loss DVDs and diet books over the last few years. She has put her weight loss down to “healthy eating and exercise”, which has been spurred on by her son.

“It’s about putting the right foods in your body and being accountable about it. Sometimes I’m not the best at that, I’ve been fluctuating between a size 14 and a 16 lately. But it’s just being accountable for it while not putting too much pressure on yourself because there’s too much pressure in life as it is,” she told The Sun in 2021.

Lorraine has been on our screens for decades (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly’s weight loss journey

Scottish star Lorraine is another ITV who’s gone on something of a weight loss journey. The now 63-year-old recently lost 1.5 stone, dropping two dress sizes.

Lorraine uploaded a snap of herself in a pink dress for her Instagram followers to see back in November 2022.

Lorraine lost 1.5 stone last year (Credit: ITV)

“Wow, I can’t believe both pictures are me!! I’ve dropped two dress sizes – I’ve lost a stone and a half – and the best part of all, I’m finding it easy to keep it off – all thanks to @

In an interview with the Express, she said: “It isn’t a stupid, silly diet because diets don’t work, as we know. It’s just about making little changes. We all know what is good for us, we all know what we are supposed to eat, so it is about getting that balance right.

“I’m not bored or miserable and thinking about food all the time, just eating well.”

Alison in 2017 (Credit: ITV)

ITV presenter Alison Hammond’s changing appearance

Alison Hammond is another ITV star who has undergone a dramatic transformation.

In 2017, Alison took part in Sugar Free Farm, a TV experiment where celebrities were challenged to eradicate their sugar consumption. Alison lost 2.5 stone from the experiment.

Alison in 2023 (Credit: ITV)

She explained that her weight isn’t down to no exercise, as she regularly takes Zumba classes and goes on walks. She explained that her snacking habits caused her to put on weight.

Alison also spoke about her weight on Lorraine Kelly’s podcast. “I feel rubbish when I don’t eat properly or exercise and WW [Weight Watchers] helps me with what I eat and do,” she said.

Coleen has been on Loose Women on and off since 2000 (Credit: ITV)

ITV star Coleen Nolan on her weight loss

Loose Women star Coleen is another star who’s been on our screens for a very long time – and has undergone a major transformation too.

Coleen has been open about her weight loss journey over the years. In 2021, she revealed that she’d dropped a “couple of stone” after going vegan.

Coleen lost weight after going vegan (Credit: ITV)

“I feel much better than I’ve ever felt. I think I’ve probably dropped a couple of stone,” she said at the time. She then continued, saying: “I was 16 on top, but now I can get into a 14. With trousers, I was an 18-20 before, and now it’s more 14-16.

“The weight loss was just a bonus. Me going vegan was never about losing weight,” she then said.

Denise has been on Loose Women on and off since 2000 (Credit: ITV)

Denise Welch’s weight loss journey

Another Loose Women star who’s gone on something of a weight loss journey is Denise Welch.

Denise, who is a brand ambassador for a weight loss company, once lost two stone in two months – and has managed to keep it off for the past ten years.

Denise lost two stones in two months (Credit: ITV)

“I’ve been a proud ambassador for @lighterlifefor 10 yrs. They completely changed my relationship with food,” wrote on Instagram recently.

She also said that giving up alcohol was one of the “best decisions I’ve ever made”.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star hits out at ITV’s ‘extraordinary’ decision over Phillip Schofield

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.