In Phillip Schofield news, ITV’s decision to let the former This Morning star host the upcoming Soap Awards has been slammed.

Veteran presenter Phillip, 61, announced his ‘stepping down’ from This Morning with immediate effect over the weekend. It followed a week in the headlines following a report claiming his friendship with ITV co-host Holly had “cooled”. Phillip had fronted the daytime series for over 20 years, with Holly his main presenting partner since 2009.

But now that Phillip has departed the show, Tory MP Nadine Dorries has stuck her oar in. Writing for MailOnline, she urged Holly to ‘come clean’ about her onscreen association with her now former colleague. That’s because the ex I’m A Celebrity contestant believes Holly was ‘faking it’.

What’s more Nadine also addressed an upcoming telly commitment for Phillip – the Soap Awards.

Phillip Schofield news

ITV’s managing director Kevin Lygo addressed Phillip‘s TV future on Saturday (May 20). He noted Phillip will be back on the box with the broadcaster in a few weeks. Furthermore, a new show is on the way, too.

It was confirmed in a statement: “We look forward to continuing our relationship with Phillip starting with The British Soap Awards in June and a brand new peak time series to come.”

However, while there is speculation Phillip could be “eased out” of that role, Nadine is staggered he is part of it.

‘Extraordinary decision’

She fumed: “What is extraordinary, however, is ITV’s decision to let Schofield present another ‘prime-time’ show, the British Soap Awards, next month.

“Why does the channel think that’s a good look — or even what the British public wants? We live in an age of accountability and scrutiny — especially of those who have built their careers opining on the behaviour of others.

Why does the channel think that’s a good look?

“And there are still many questions to ask about this case — not just of Schofield, and what he might have done that could have led to his departure.”

ED! has contacted reps for ITV for comment.

