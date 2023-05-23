‘First sign’ Phil and Holly’s relationship had ‘fractured’ after she was left ‘livid’ over his behaviour

Holly Willoughby and Phil Schofield have been at the centre of ‘fallout’ claims recently, and now reports have suggested the ‘first sign’ their relationship had become fractured.

According to a tabloid website, Holly was left “livid” over Phillip’s behaviour. And Phillip, 61, also reportedly had “furious” reaction too after he was allegedly ‘sidelined’ over a show decision earlier this year.

Furthermore, a source claimed there was consequently a perception Phillip had “undermined” Holly after he discovered the plans she and a show exec reportedly made together.

‘Sometimes we feel like we’re on top of the world. Sometimes we feel like we’re just keeping our head above the water’ (Credit: ITV.com)

Holly and Phil news

MailOnline claims “the first signs of discontent between the pair” regarded This Morning’s International Women’s Day episode in early March. Holly sat among female colleagues involved in the production of This Morning as she hailed their hard work.

Holly told them and viewers at the time: “Within your workplace, you are obviously all brilliant. But we all know that this is just the tip of the iceberg. And actually our lives are very full and very busy, and the juggle and struggle feels very real sometimes.

“Sometimes we feel like we’re on top of the world. Sometimes we feel like we’re just keeping our head above the water, sometimes we feel like we’re actually going under. But all of you women here, and a lot of the women I know who will be watching this, I just want to say that you are brilliant. Because you keep pushing things forward, and that means so much and that is a real inspiration. So well done all of you glorious women!”

Holly Willoughby was surrounded with This Morning colleagues as she delivered an International Women’s Day message (Credit: ITV.com)

‘Fallout’

MailOnline’s report claims Holly, in conjunction with This Morning editor Martin Frizell, had decided that there should be an all-female presenting line-up to mark the occasion, “side-lining Phillip entirely”.

However, Phillip was said to be “furious” about the plans. And, the reports claims, he went to Frizell’s boss Emma Gormley. Ultimately, Holly hosted the first section of the show without Phil for her message surrounded by female production staff. And Phillip joined Holly on the sofa later on in the broadcast.

Phillip later joined Holly on the sofa (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Holly’s ‘reaction’

Furthermore, an unnamed source claimed colleagues picked up on Holly’s ‘frustration’ on the set. They are quoted as saying: “Holly was livid about Gormley’s decision and the fact Phillip had undermined her, and made that very clear to numerous people at ITV.

Holly was livid.

“It was the first real sign to This Morning staff that their relationship had fractured and Holly wanted to step out of Phillip’s shadow.”

ED! has approached representatives for Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and This Morning for comment on MailOnline’s claims.

Read more: 'Real reason' Holly Willoughby has taken a break from This Morning after Phillip Schofield's exit?

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

