Coleen Nolan details cancer scare as she reveals why she didn’t tell her family: ‘Hits you like a ton of bricks’

Coleen Nolan detailed her cancer scare during today’s edition (Monday, July 17) of Loose Women.

During her brave chat, Coleen also revealed why she didn’t tell her family about her diagnosis…

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan details cancer scare

During today’s edition of Loose Women, Coleen opened up about her terrifying cancer scare. Coleen revealed that six months ago, she found a red patch on her skin. She initially thought it was eczema, however, it just wouldn’t go away.

“I found this tiny bit of skin on my shoulder that was a bit red. And when I say tiny, I mean tiny,” she said.

“I was putting oil on it, I was putting moisturiser on it and it just wouldn’t go,” she then continued.

“Equally, it wasn’t really bothering me, but my sister Maureen, every time she saw me, if I had a sleeveless top on, she’d go ‘What is that? I don’t like that’ and I’d say ‘Oh it’s just a bit of eczema, it’s eczema’,” she said.

Coleen Nolan talks cancer scare

Coleen then explained she was visiting her dermatologist for another reason entirely when they spotted the mark on her shoulder. To Coleen’s surprise, she was told that the mark was in fact basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer.

Despite being told it was “nothing to worry about”, Coleen said the diagnosis hit her “like a tonne of bricks”.

“You know when all of a sudden you think: ‘No, no, just say it’s eczema please, I didn’t come here for that’,” she said.

“It hits you like a tonne of bricks,” she then added.

However, Coleen didn’t tell her family about the cancer scare, because she thought it was “pathetic”.

Coleen reveals why she didn’t tell her family

“My first instinct, typical me, was to laugh hysterically because I just thought that’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard anybody say,” she said of being told she has skin cancer.

“I’m sick of cancer and I also my first instinct was, I’m not telling anybody in my family because this, that I’ve got at the moment, seems nothing compared to what my sisters have been though,” she then continued.

“And now, what Linda [Nolan] is going through, where it has gone to her brain and she’s having chemo. It just seemed so pathetic for some reason to go back and go: ‘Oh yeah, I’ve got a carcinoma’,” she then said.

Coleen took chemotherapy cream to the mark and six weeks later it cleared up. She said she feels “a bit dramatic” as she hasn’t been ill with skin cancer.

