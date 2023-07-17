Gloria Hunniford speaking on Loose Women
TV

Gloria Hunniford reveals her grandson is set to marry with touching tribute to his late mother Caron: ‘I could cry’

Gloria shared some lovely news on Loose Women on Monday

By Rebecca Carter

Gloria Hunniford emotionally revealed that her grandson is set to marry his partner and will make a touching tribute to the star’s late daughter and his mum, Caron.

Caron’s 28-year-old son, Charlie, recently popped the question to his girlfriend Nicole. Gloria said she’s “so excited” over the news as she discussed it on Monday’s Loose Women (July 17).

Gloria, 83, said Charlie designed the ring himself and found a designer to make it.

Brenda Edwards smiles as Gloria Hunniford speaks on Loose Women
On Loose Women today, Gloria shared the news of her grandson’s engagement (Credit: ITV)

Gloria Hunniford on grandson’s engagement

Gloria said of the ring: “One side is like a rectangular diamond and the other side is a heart going into the diamond and it’s called me and you.

“And I could cry at this point because I didn’t realise that Charlie wanted a church wedding and he told us yesterday that he’s getting married at the same church that his mum got married in.”

She added: “So that’s really lovely. You just sit back and think, I remember the day he was born and somehow 28 years has gone by like a flash.”

Gloria Hunniford with her grandson and his fiancee shown on Loose Women
Gloria revealed her grandson plans to marry at the church his late mum married at (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to the camera, Gloria then gushed: “Congratulations Charlie and Nicole!”

Gloria has opened up about losing her daughter Caron to cancer in 2004. Caron tragically died aged just 41 following a battle with breast cancer.

Last October, Gloria broke down in tears as she spoke about her daughter. To mark what would have been Caron’s 60th birthday at the time, Gloria paid tribute with a moving segment about Caron’s life and approach to it even when she was ill.

After seeing the footage, Gloria was overcome with emotion. She said: “A clip of Caron can come up at short notice on the telly and I can sort of wear that for a minute. But when you put them all together.

Gloria Hunniford speaking on Loose Women
Gloria said she’s “so excited” over her grandson’s engagement (Credit: ITV)

Gloria Hunniford on the loss of her daughter

“I’m sorry I didn’t mean to cry, I’m sorry. I do find it very emotional lots of clips of her moving, living, laughing because she was a very special girl and she loved life.

Read more: Loose Women star Gloria Hunniford on terrifying hospital dash as sepsis ‘flattened’ her

“I am very proud of what she did and the woman she became. It was just too soon.”

Loose Women airs weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

YouTube video player

