Gloria Hunniford supported by co-stars as she breaks down over late daughter Caron on Loose Women

Gloria Hunniford was comforted by her co-stars on Loose Women today (Wednesday October 5) as she remembered her late daughter Caron Keating.

Blue Peter presenter Caron passed away in 2004 aged just 41 following a battle with breast cancer. Today would have been her 60th birthday.

Gloria paid tribute to Caron with a moving item about her daughter’s life and uplifting approach to it, even when she was ill.

But Gloria, 82, also broke down in tears as she admitted seeing footage of Caron makes her “very emotional”.

The Northern Irish star became overwhelmed as the short film tribute to Caron aired on the ITV lunchtime show.

She explained: “A clip of Caron can come up at short notice on the telly and I can sort of wear that for a minute. But when you put them all together…”

A deeply affected Gloria sobbed, before adding: “I’m sorry I didn’t mean to cry, I’m sorry.

“I do find it very emotional lots of clips of her moving, living, laughing because she was a very special girl and she loved life.

“I am very proud of what she did and the woman she became. It was just too soon.”

Host Christine Lampard was also visibly emotional, holding a tissue. And fellow panellist Coleen Nolan reached over to Gloria to offer a hand of support.

‘You learn to live around that black hole’

Gloria touched on her family’s grief in the film, which also included her speaking with her two sons about their sister’s life.

And Caron’s youngest son Gabriel also joined Gloria in the Loose Women studio as he sat with the audience.

He heard his grandmother praise his late mother as “such a beautiful girl” with an “off-the-wall” sense of humour.

And Gloria also opened up about how Caron “could change my mind” on any topic, and help keep her calm.

Gloria also shared advice she had been given herself to help her deal with her loss.

She said a young woman had told her there would be days when Gloria might just want to sit in a darkened room with photos of Caron.

But, nonetheless, Gloria had been advised it wouldn’t bring Caron back, even if she were to “weep until the second you die”.

And so Gloria hoped these words would help others with their grief.

It’s not that you ever get over it, but you learn to live around that black hole.

