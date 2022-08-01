Loose Women star Gloria Hunniford details ‘emotional’ new tribute to late daughter Caron

Gloria Hunniford has opened up about an emotional tribute to her late daughter.

The Loose Women star’s daughter, Caron, tragically passed away from cancer in 2004.

Ever since her death, Gloria has been open about her daughter’s illness and her feelings surrounding the fallout of her loss over the years.

Last week, Gloria visited Canterbury where a cancer charity launched a new mobile centre named after her daughter.

Opening up about the emotional day, Gloria took to Instagram to share her feelings.

Gloria Hunniford on a heartwarming new tribute to her daughter

“On Friday I had a truly emotional and meaningful time in Canterbury when the charity #HopeForTomorrow launched a new ‘Caron’ medical cancer unit.

“In recent years the original ‘Caron’ bus has treated over 13,000 patients needing chemotherapy,” she said.

She continued: “What’s extraordinary about this system is that instead of people having to sometimes travel up to 100 miles for treatment, the medical unit comes to the patients.

“Huge thanks to the NHS staff who administer the treatment and @hopefortomorrowcharity”.

It’ll make a ‘huge difference’

As a result, fans rushed to share their praise and admiration for Gloria.

One replied: “Amazing! What a huge difference this will make for people!”

“Well done Caron be so proud of you,” said a second follower.

Gloria Hunniford has always been open about her daughter’s cancer battle (Credit: Splashnews)

A third responded: “Wow, that’s amazing! I’m sure it was very emotional but what a beautiful thing to do! Sending lots of love!”

While a fourth added: “I lost my best friend to cancer two months before her 40th birthday and I do lots of things in her memory so hoping I can help somehow. Thank you for sharing Gloria.”

Meanwhile, the charity added: “Thank you for joining us on Friday, Gloria.

“It was fantastic to have you there, with the mobile cancer care unit, Caron, which is such a wonderful legacy for her name’s sake.”

