Coleen Nolan speaking on Loose Women
Coleen Nolan reveals ‘infuriating’ health condition as she admits it ‘drives her insane’

Many of her Instagram followers could relate!

By Entertainment Daily
Updated:

Coleen Nolan has opened up on Instagram about a “frustrating” and “potentially damaging” health condition she lives with, admitting it can “drive her insane”.

She took to Instagram yesterday (July 14) to discuss restless legs syndrome (RLS), writing: “It might have a funny name… but it doesn’t take away how infuriating and potentially damaging it can be! Do you or know anyone that suffers from this? Let me know!”

Coleen Nolan smiling
Coleen, seen here in Blackpool last year, opened up about living with RLS (Credit: Splash News)

The Loose Women star asked in the video: “Have you ever had that feeling – especially at night when you’re in bed – that your legs are itchy … and you keep flicking them out?”

Coleen isn’t alone

Coleen went on to explain RLS, saying that while it predominantly affects women, it can affect men too. She continued: “My other half gets it really bad. My sister used to suffer. I suffer.

“And I know you’re thinking, ‘Why is she talking about this?’. But it’s because I was talking to someone the other day about it, and we spent about an hour, and you’ll never understand unless you’ve had it.

I just want you to know you’re not alone. Drives me insane!

“Thanks why I’m talking about it. I just want you to know you’re not alone. Drives me insane!”

And Coleen’s followers were quick to show their support and solidarity. “Yes,” said one. “Mine sometimes starts before I get to bed! Doesn’t help the insomnia either!”

Another said: “Yep I have it and it’s never itchy just painful – it drives me mad – I just never know where to put my legs – so sadly getting a good night’s sleep is rare”.

One recommended trying tonic water with a “dash of lemonade” to make it stop.

What is restless legs syndrome?

RLS, also known as Willis-Ekbom disease, is a common nervous system condition that’s often worse in the evening and night. The main symptom is the urge to move your legs, but it can also cause crawling and creeping sensations in the lower half of the body.

Legs and feet in bed
RLS is characterised by the urge to move your legs, and is often worse at night (Credit: Pexels)

Often, there’s no clear cause of RLS, but it can run in families. Some experts think it could be related to how the body deals with the chemical dopamine. It’s involved in controlling muscle movement, so it could be responsible for the involuntary leg movements people often get with the condition.

On occasion, it can be caused by other health conditions, however. These include anaemia and kidney failure. Some people also experience RLS during pregnancy.

