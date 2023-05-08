Terminally ill Linda Nolan waits 20 hours in A&E as sister Coleen hits out at coronation costs

Linda Nolan had to wait 20 hours in A&E over the weekend, despite being terminally ill with cancer.

Her sister Coleen Nolan shared the terrible story on Loose Women, as she hit out at the £250 million coronation.

Loose Women discuss Coronation

Of course, the King‘s coronation has been the hot-topic pretty much everywhere this week and Loose Women was no exception. The panellists had their say on the historical occasion, in particular, the news that it has cost around £250 million overall.

Safe to say, Coleen Nolan had a lot to say on the matter. While she admitted to usually being a “royalist”, she said that this weekend’s celebrations had made her “uncomfortable”.

Coleen said the coronation had made her “uncomfortable” (Credit: ITV)

“That’s because of the state that we’re all in and the economy and the fact that people are struggling to eat.” The presenter explained herself, to clapping and cheering from the audience.

Coleen continued to share why the matter was particularly close to her heart at the moment.

She said: “For instance this weekend, very sadly, two of my relatives ended up in A&E on separate occasions, one of whom is still in still in just a cubicle because there’s still no bed 24 hours later.”

One of these two relatives, she revealed, was her sister Linda.

Coleen told viewers: “My sister who is, as we know, very ill had to go to hospital and was in A&E for 20 hours before anyone saw her.”

She finished: “And of course, I’m watching this spectacle and it’s all very well saying it brought 300 odd million for that sector but can we please bring that in for the NHS… People are dying because the NHS is broken right now.”

Singer and presenter Linda recently revealed that cancer has spread to her brain (Credit: Splash News)

Linda Nolan health update

Linda recently revealed the heartbreaking news that cancer had spread to her brain. She was originally diagnosed with stage three breast cancer back in 2005, but was given the all-clear in 2006.

However in 2017 she was diagnosed with a form of incurable secondary cancer in her hip. It then spread to her liver in 2020.

She shared the devastating news with fans in March, saying: “I just want to tell you unfortunately for me my cancer has spread to my brain that’s obviously frightening because there isn’t much treatment for brain cancer except for radiotherapy, which I am going to be having.”

Linda also explained she was going on a trial for a new drug and that she “wasn’t giving up”.

Read More: Carol McGiffin breaks silence on claims over ‘real reason she left Loose Women’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts.