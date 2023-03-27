Linda Nolan reveals cancer has spread to her brain in heartbreaking update: ‘I’m not giving up’

Linda Nolan shared devastating news on Good Morning Britain today as she issued a health update amid her ongoing cancer battle.

The singer revealed to Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley that her cancer has sadly spread to her brain.

However, Linda hasn’t given up on hope just yet as she declared that she’s staying ‘positive’.

Linda Nolan reveals her cancer has spread to her brain

Linda was first diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in 2005.

The star was then given the all-clear in 2006. However, in 2017 she was diagnosed with a form of incurable secondary cancer in her hip.

The cancer then spread to her liver in 2020.

Recently, Linda reportedly left her family ‘extremely worried’ after suffering a series of falls.

A family source is reported to have said: “Linda has been prone to falls, but it’s a common side-effect of the chemotherapy she was on. She has a series of falls a couple of weeks ago, just after her birthday.

“The family are extremely worried now and are rallying round to support and care for her. Linda doesn’t feel safe in her home alone now. Everyone’s hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst.”

Now, after going for a check up, Linda has shared that her cancer has spread to her brain.

Talking on GMB on Monday (March 27), she said: “I’ve always been open about my treatment and what’s happening in my life.

“I just want to tell you unfortunately, sadly for me my cancer has now spread to my brain. I only found out on Monday. That’s obviously very frightening because there isn’t much help for brain cancer at the moment apart from radiotherapy which I’m going to be having.”

Linda has been offered a new ‘wonder drug’

Linda then explained that she has also been offered a new drug to trial alongside the chemotherapy before adding that she’s ‘not giving up’.

The drug has been hailed as a ‘wonder drug’ and the hope is that it will ‘do wonders’ for Linda.

She continued: “But there is a new drug that’s been in use for a year for brain cancer and they’re going to trial me on that as a chemo drug with some other treatments.

“I’m not giving up, I’m positive. I’m going to lose my hair again for the fourth time!”

Linda also added: “The hope is that this new drug, they’re hailing it as a ‘wonder drug’, the hope is that it will do wonders for me, please God.”

Fans rallied around on Twitter to share their support for Coleen Nolan’s sister.

One wrote: “What an inspirational lady. Sending you lots of love Linda.”

A second tweeted: “What a brave woman Linda can beat this have, we have to keep positive lots of love.”

Another also added: “We are all with you Linda, keep going.”

“Wishing you so much good luck, thank Gog you have the support of your lovely family” someone else then commented.

