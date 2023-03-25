Linda Nolan has sparked health fears after being pictured leaving hospital in a wheelchair.

The Nolans singer, who has incurable cancer, was supported by her sister Maureen, amid claims she looked unsteady on her feet.

A family source alleged to the Mirror that Linda has had “a series of falls” in recent weeks and her family are “extremely worried” about her.

Linda Nolan has incurable cancer and it’s claimed her family are worried about her (Credit: Cover Images)

Linda Nolan sparks health fears

New pictures have shown Linda Nolan leaving hospital in a wheelchair.

She can be seen being helped to the car in a series of pictures reportedly endorsed by her sister Coleen, who is the publication’s agony aunt.

Everyone’s hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst.

A family source is reported to have said: “Linda has been prone to falls, but it’s a common side-effect of the chemotherapy she was on. She had a series of falls a couple of weeks ago, just after her birthday.

“The family are extremely worried now and are rallying round to support and care for her. Linda doesn’t feel safe in her home alone now. Everyone’s hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst,” they then added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linda Nolan (@thelindanolan)

Linda’s cancer diagnosis

Linda was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in 2005 but got the all-clear in 2006. However, in 2017, the cancer returned in her hip and spread to her liver in 2020.

The singer has remained upbeat since her diagnosis, insisting she is “living with cancer, not dying from it”.

‘I’m a little bit emotional’

She recently shared an emotional update about a new treatment she has been receiving for lymphedema.

Lymphedema is caused by a blockage in the lymph nodes and leads to swelling due to a build-up of lymph fluid in the body.

Cancer and its associated treatments are one of the causes of lymphedema.

Last month, she tweeted: “Had another great day today, trying out a brand-new lymphedema treatment.

“I’m astonished by the results and a little bit emotional,” she then added.

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Read more: Linda Nolan makes sad confession about living with cancer

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.