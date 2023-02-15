Linda Nolan ’emotional’ she shares huge health update with her fans

Linda Nolan has shared a huge new health update with her loyal legion of fans.

The 63-year-old singer, who shot to fame back in the 1970s along with her sisters, has incurable secondary breast cancer.

Linda was first diagnosed with the disease in 2006.

A year later she was diagnosed with cellulitis and lymphedema in her arm, as well as secondary cancer on her pelvis in 2017.

In March 2020, Linda was told that her cancer had affected her liver and underwent chemotherapy in September of that year.

Now Linda has given fans an update on a condition caused by her cancer, admitting she is “emotional” and “astonished by the results”.

The star was diagnosed with cancer 17 years ago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Linda Nolan shares health update

Taking to her Twitter account on Tuesday (February 14) Linda, who is the sister of Coleen Nolan, shared the news with her 15.3k followers.

“Had another great day today, trying out a brand-new lymphedema treatment,” she penned.

“I’m astonished by the results and a little bit emotional.”

Linda continued: “Can’t wait to show you the full before and afters in a few weeks time.”

Lymphedema is caused by a blockage in the lymph nodes and leads to swelling due to a build-up of lymph fluid in the body.

Cancer and its associated treatments are one of the causes of lymphedema.

Fans send their love

Plenty of Linda’s fans flooded the reply section to send their well wishes and support.

“Big huge hugs and love to you and your beautiful family. I think you’ve got this, well done!!!” gushed one follower.

Another added: “That sounds promising, hope it helps.”

“Sending you lots of positive thoughts. So pleased things are going well for you,” penned a third fan.

A fourth agreed: “I admire your strength and that of your sisters.”

Linda Nolan previously spoke about her cancer battle on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Linda admits dying ‘scares’ her

Late last year, Linda opened up about the struggle she deals with living with cancer.

The singer confessed that the thought of dying “scares” her and is something she desperately tries not to dwell over.

“Dying scares me,” she told Woman & Home. “I try not to dwell on it. I say I’m living with cancer, not dying from it, but there are times it really hits me.”

Linda went on to share that she’s also heartbroken about not being able to wear her wedding rings any more.

“Because of my treatment, my arms and hands are swollen so I can’t get them on, so they’re kept in a special place,” she said.

