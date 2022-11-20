Linda Nolan makes sad confession about living with cancer: ‘I’m on constant treatments’

Linda Nolan has made a heartbreaking confession about living with cancer.

The former popstar is battling an incurable form of the disease.

Linda Nolan was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She has untreatable secondary breast cancer after first being diagnosed with the disease in 2006.

Linda was then diagnosed with cellulitis and lymphedema in her arm in 2007 and secondary cancer on her pelvis in 2017.

I did a strong course of chemo where I lost my hair again and I was traumatised again.

In March 2020, Linda was told that her cancer had affected her liver and underwent chemotherapy until September that year.

She has now opened up about what it has been like, admitting she has been “traumatised” by the experience.

Linda told OK!: “I’m doing OK. As you know, my cancer is treatable – not curable – so I’m on constant treatments. I did a strong course of chemo where I lost my hair again and I was traumatised again.

“People said, ‘Oh, well you lost it before, you must be used to it now,’ and I went, ‘No, no, you never get used to not having any hair.’ Then I stopped the chemo because it was affecting my quality of life.”

Linda Nolan opens up about cancer

Former Nolan Sisters star Linda also revealed she is awaiting results of a scan – and that she’s trying to not let it worry her.

She said: “I had a CT scan recently and I’m waiting for the results of that. It’s kind of like sitting on a time bomb, but I try not to worry the whole time. If I’m worried the whole time, cancer’s winning.”

Linda recently confessed that the thought of dying “scares” her and is something she desperately tries not to dwell over.

“Dying scares me,” she told Woman & Home. “I try not to dwell on it. I say I’m living with cancer, not dying from it, but there are times it really hits me.”

Linda went on to share that she’s also heartbroken about not being able to wear her wedding rings anymore.

“Because of my treatment, my arms and hands are swollen so I can’t get them on, so they’re kept in a special place,” she said.

Linda Nolan recently said dying “scares” her (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Linda on GMB

Earlier this year, Linda said on Good Morning Britain: “My cancer isn’t curable, it’s treatable. So I’m having a kind of palliative treatment. I’m having chemo once a week.

“It sounds silly but in a way it has given me a sense of freedom.

“It just puts a new perspective on life for me because I don’t know how long I’ve got.

“But whatever time I’ve got left, I just want to make memories and have a great time.”

