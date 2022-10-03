Linda Nolan makes heartbreaking confession about dying amid cancer

Linda Nolan has made a heartbreaking confession about dying amid her cancer journey.

Linda, who is the sister of Coleen Nolan, is receiving treatment for cancer. She is undergoing chemotherapy once a week, which leaves her in pain.

The singer has now opened up about a struggle she deals with.

Linda has confessed that the thought of dying “scares” her and is something she desperately tries not to dwell over.

“Dying scares me,” she told Woman & Home. “I try not to dwell on it. I say I’m living with cancer, not dying from it, but there are times it really hits me.”

Linda went on to share that she’s also heartbroken about not being able to wear her wedding rings anymore.

“Because of my treatment, my arms and hands are swollen so I can’t get them on, so they’re kept in a special place,” she said.

Linda has untreatable secondary breast cancer after first being diagnosed with the disease in 2006.

In April this year, Linda said on GMB: “My cancer isn’t curable, it’s treatable. So I’m having a kind of palliative treatment. I’m having chemo once a week.”

Linda on finding love

Meanwhile, Linda is hoping to find a companion again following the death of her husband, Brian Hudson, in 2007.

She recently revealed that her pals have set her up on a dating app.

“The girls set me up on Tinder, with the understanding that online dating is brilliant because you spend time chatting online before going out for a drink and it cuts a lot of time wasting,” she told Express.

“While nothing has come of it per se, the whole experience showed me that romance could be possible in my life again one day and made me think it would be nice to have some male company.”

Linda went on to add confess that she’s already enjoyed the love of her life; her husband who passed away from cancer.

“I’m not talking about marriage or anything like that. I know I’ve already had the love of my life and have been incredibly lucky to have that,” she added. “But perhaps there could still be someone else out there for me – someone to watch a film or go with a drink with, the companionship.”

What else has Linda said?

Earlier this year, Linda spoke about her diagnosis.

She said on GMB: “It sounds silly but in a way it has given me a sense of freedom.

“It just puts a new perspective on life for me because I don’t know how long I’ve got.

“But whatever time I’ve got left, I just want to make memories and have a great time.”

