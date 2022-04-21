Linda Nolan has given an update amid her cancer battle, as she said she doesn’t know ‘how long she has left’.

The Nolan Sister, 63, was diagnosed with incurable cancer in 2020.

The star opened up about her health on Good Morning Britain on Thursday with her sister Anne.

Anne was also diagnosed with the disease in 2020, but is now thankfully cancer-free.

Singer Linda told hosts Kate Garraway and Richard Bacon she is undergoing chemotherapy once a week.

“My cancer isn’t curable, it’s treatable, so I’m having kind of palliative treatment and I’m having chemo once a week,” she explained.

Anne then revealed that Linda had undergone chemotherapy yesterday.

When asked how she’s feeling today, Linda said: “Fine yeah. My legs are a bit wobbly and I have neuropathic pain in my feet and in my fingers, which feels like pins and needles.”

The star was first diagnosed with stage three breast cancer back in 2006, followed by cellulitis and lymphedema in her arm in 2007.

She was given the all-clear in 2011 however, in 2017, she was diagnosed with secondary cancer on her pelvis.

In 2020, she was told it was back and her liver was now affected.

The star said her illness had made her think differently about life.

“It sounds silly but in a way it has given me a sense of freedom,” she said.

“It just puts a new perspective on life for me because I don’t know how long I’ve got,” she added.

“But whatever time I’ve got left, I just want to make memories and have a great time.”

Fans flooded social media with warm wishes for Linda and Anne.

The pair’s brave decision to speak about cancer and its effects so candidly was applauded.

One viewer tweeted: “As a fellow stage IV warrior I found your strength & resolve on life (‘making memories’) motivating for me today. I had my 1st palliative care apt yesterday! Gifting you hugs & strength!”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “I wish you all the best. Your strength and attitude is amazing. You’re both looking so glamorous.”

Linda and Anne have written a book called Stronger Together which tells the story of their friendship through the toughest of times.

