Carol McGiffin breaks silence on claims over ‘real reason she left Loose Women’

Carol McGiffin has broken her silence on claims about the ‘real reason’ she left ITV series Loose Women.

Last week reports suggested Carol, 63, ‘stepped away’ from the show over a “difficult issue”. It is believed she hasn’t appeared on screen as part of the panel for some months.

Carol indicated she was suffering from “too much stress” due to contract negotiations. But tweeting earlier today (Sunday May 7), she hinted there may have been further issues on her part.

Carol McGiffin leaves Loose Women?

Carol first appeared on Loose Women for a decade between 2003 and 2013. She made a return to the series in 2018. But it seems matters have changed since she began her second Loose Women stint five years ago.

She told Best magazine: “It was causing me too much stress, which was mostly down to a difficult contract issue I’d been challenging since January.”

Carol went on: “The problem was, ITV were insisting, for the first time since I went back in 2018, that if I wanted to carry on doing the show, I would have to sign a contract that was totally unjust and unworkable for me, so I had to say no thanks.”

She acknowledged she could understand it may appear she’s “thrown her toys out the pram”. But Carol also claimed the situation was having an impact on her health.

‘I feel quite upset about it’

Carol continued: “It’s not really that I’ve left, I’m just not doing it at the moment. I feel quite upset about it, if I’m honest, because although it is my decision, I felt like it was one I was being forced to make.”

An ITV spokesperson reacted at the time: “ITV will not comment on or disclose details of individual contracts but all ITV contracts comply with the required employment and HMRC legislation.”

But in a tweet on Sunday morning, Carol teased her position on coronavirus issues may be linked. She shared a thinking face emoji on Twitter as she quote-tweeted an article with the headline: “Loose Women star Carol McGiffin quit show over COVID conspiracy views.” And that subsequently led to other users who agree with her claims to offer supportive remarks.

The MailOnline article claims Carol’s alleged departure is linked to comments she made in a radio interview. She is quoted as having said broadcasting in “the good old days” was “much less policed”.

ED! has approached representatives for Carol McGiffin and Loose Women for comment.

An ITV spokesman reportedly told MailOnline: “ITV will not comment on speculation around individual contracts. We understand Carol has decided to leave Loose Women and we wish her well.”

