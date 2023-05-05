Loose Women star Carol McGiffin has hinted fans may never see her on the panel again.

Carol, who made her first appearance on the daytime show in 2000, recently spoke about a “difficult” problem which forced her to step away.

Speaking to Bella magazine, Carol explained: “It was causing me too much stress, which was mostly down to a difficult contract issue I’d been challenging since January.”

Carol McGiffin leaves Loose Women

She added: “The problem was, ITV were insisting, for the first time since I went back in 2018, that if I wanted to carry on doing the show, I would have to sign a contract that was totally unjust and unworkable for me, so I had to say no thanks.

“It’s not really that I’ve left, I’m just not doing it at the moment. I feel quite upset about it, if I’m honest, because although it is my decision, I felt like it was one I was being forced to make.”

She shared the news on her Twitter on Thursday night and fans appeared gutted.

One person said: “I’m gutted, my fave Loose Woman. Honest & true. The show will miss you.”

Another wrote: “This is so sad!! I love you on @loosewomen they’re making an awful mistake.”

Someone else added: “Gutted, I’m done with Loose Women now, going downhill fast! Watched you since day 1, we need more like you to speak truth & you’re a fab person too!”

Another tweeted: “I’m gutted love you & @The_Real_JSP so down to earth & not afraid to not be politically correct about everything.”

Will Carol be back?

Carol didn’t confirm if she has definitely left the show for good, and fans hope she’ll be back.

One person added: “Hope they sort out the terms soon. Your opinions do matter.” Another wrote: “Hopefully see you on TV soon.”

An ITV spokesperson said: “ITV will not comment on or disclose details of individual contracts but all ITV contracts comply with the required employment and HMRC legislation.”

Carol initially joined Loose Women in 2000. She made a return in 2018 after five years away.

Loose Women airs weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

