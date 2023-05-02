Carol McGiffin looking serious on Loose Women
Loose Women favourite Carol McGiffin forced to ‘step away’ from show over ‘difficult issue’: ‘Whole saga was affecting my health’

Carol says 'it was causing me too much stress'

Loose Women star Carol McGiffin has reportedly been forced to “step away” from the ITV show over a “difficult issue”.

The 63-year-old has been a regular on the hit daytime show – first appearing way back in 2000. However, fast forward to now, and Carol has recently been on hiatus from the programme for two months – which also features the likes of Denise Welch and Coleen Nolan.

And now, the opinionated TV panellist has broken her silence on her ITV gig – explaining how she had to step away due to “difficult” and “stressful” upcoming contract negotiations.

Carol McGiffin looks serious on Loose Women
Carol’s first appearance on the show was in 2000 (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women: Carol McGiffin ‘steps away’ over ‘difficult’ issue

In a new interview, Carol – whose TV career spans over thirty years – explained why she had to “step away” from the show. “It was causing me too much stress, which was mostly down to a difficult contract issue I’d been challenging since January,” she told Best Magazine.

I can’t see a way back from it.

“The problem was, ITV were insisting, for the first time since I went back in 2018, that if I wanted to carry on doing the show, I would have to sign a contract that was totally unjust and unworkable for me, so I had to say no thanks.”

Carol McGiffin on Loose Women today
The TV star says the situation was ‘causing me too much stress’ (Credit: ITV)

Carol says ‘no one would ever sign’ Loose Women contract

Carol noted that it may look like she has “thrown her toys out the pram,” but she claimed that the situation was “affecting” her health. She added to the publication: “It’s not really that I’ve left, I’m just not doing it at the moment. I feel quite upset about it, if I’m honest, because although it is my decision, I felt like it was one I was being forced to make.”

The TV star then alleged how nobody “in their right mind” would have gone ahead and signed the Loose Women contract. Carol quipped: “And I can’t see a way back from it.”

Entertainment Daily! has reached out to representatives for ITV comment.

Carol on Loose Women

Previously on Loose Women, Carol has been no stranger to sharing her thoughts and has often come under fire from viewers at home for her thoughts. At the start of the year, she made a remark about nurses in which people were furious – with some going so far as to brand her “hypocritical”.

