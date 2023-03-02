Concerned Loose Women viewers rally around Carol McGiffin as she reveals blotchy red face on return: ‘It’s bad’

Carol McGiffin shocked fans after she appeared on Loose Women with a blotchy red face.

Carol joined Kaye Adams, Brenda Edwards and Nadia Sawalha on the Loose Women panel today.

But before they discussed the latest news, viewers couldn’t help but get distracted by Carol’s ‘tomato’ face.

Carol McGiffin was forced to address her ‘tomato face’ on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were left concerned over Carol’s appearance on Loose Women today.

Carol joined the panel with a bright red and blotchy face, as she appeared on the show makeup free.

Taking to Twitter, fans were left questioning what happened to the poor presenter’s face, as some wondered if she had a ‘face peel’.

One shocked fan wrote: “Seriously what happened to Carol?? Face peel gone wrong? #LooseWomen.”

Another viewer said: “What has happened to Carol’s face today? Serious question. #LooseWomen.”

A third added: “Has Carol had a face peel? #LooseWomen.”

However, Carol was forced to explain what actually happened to her face, when Kaye asked: “Carol, you’ve had a bit of a drama haven’t you?”

I just woke up and my face just looked like a tomato.

Carol then revealed: “Something’s happened to my face.

“It actually looks like I’ve had some kind of cosmetic procedure and I’ve not told anybody. But I haven’t.

“I just woke up and my face just looked like a tomato, a seriously red face, itchy. So I’ve got no makeup on.”

Kaye added: “It’s gone better from this morning though. You had an antihistamine didn’t you?”

Carol then replied: “Yeah, which made me feel weird. It’s not pleasant. But I’m fine not to have any makeup on because I’m not a big makeup fan anyway.”

Looking at herself, Carol then added: “Look, look, look, look! Oh my god! It’s bad!”

Carol McGiffin presented Loose Women make up free after waking up with an itchy face (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women viewers rally around Carol

The presenter was later supported by viewers who applauded her decision to continue presenting the show makeup free.

Someone wrote: “Good on Carol for carrying on regardless of her skin issue. Many wouldn’t and would have gone into hiding if even a spot appeared #LooseWomen.”

One fan also tweeted: “Good on Carol, women shouldn’t have to coat themselves in makeup, or feel like they have to #LooseWomen.”

