Loose Women presenters’ whopping net worths ‘revealed’ from Ruth Langsford to Carol McGiffin

The Loose Women presenters are a daily fixture on daytime TV from Stacey Solomon and Coleen Nolan to Ruth Langsford.

But how much do the stars earn thanks to their work on the show and other ventures?

Previous reports claimed that one of the panellists earned a whopping £3,000 per episode!

It certainly pays to be on the hit ITV show.

Here’s how much some of the Loose Women stars are worth.

Stacey Solomon is said to be on big money doing the show (Credit: ITV)

How much is Loose Women star Stacey Solomon worth?

Reports previously claimed that Stacey was the star who was earning an enormous £3,000 per episode on Loose Women.

The 32-year-old former X Factor star reportedly earned £2.5 million in 2022.

According to multiple reports, Stacey has bagged an impressive net worth of £4 million.

As well as her work on Loose Women, Stacey has her own show, BBC’s Sort Your Life Out.

She also collaborated with clothing brand, InTheStyle, as well as having a collection with Primark.

Penny has been on the show since 2014 (Credit: ITV)

Penny Lancaster’s net worth

Of all the Loose Women panellists, it’s Penny who’s said to be worth the most.

The former model, who’s married to rock star Sir Rod Stewart, is believed to be worth around £15m or £16m.

The 51-year-old star is believed to have two mansions in her name. The first property is in Essex and is believed to be valued at £4.65m. The other is in West Palm Beach in Florida.

Frankie made her name away from Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Frankie Bridge’s worth

Former The Saturdays star Frankie Bridge is reportedly the second wealthiest of all the panellists.

The singer and star of I’m A Celebrity is said to be worth around £9m.

She is reportedly the highest earner from The Saturdays due to her TV work, including a stint on Strictly. She is also the author of a best-selling book.

The 34-year-old singer, who’s married to ex-footballer Wayne Bridge, has a mansion in Surrey with her family.

Kaye, 60, is one of the lead presenters on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women presenters: Kaye Adams’ net worth

Kaye is reportedly worth around £4m. However, other reports claim she’s worth £7m. The 60-year-old Scottish star was part of the show between 1999 and 2006, before leaving.

She returned in 2013 and has been a regular fixture on the panel ever since. Away from Loose Women, she was a panelist on The Wright Stuff and did a stint on Good Morning Britain too.

She also presents the morning show on BBC Radio Scotland on weekdays.

Kaye also hosts her own podcast, How To Be 60, which has featured a range of celebrity guests.

She appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022 too, being eliminated first.

Coleen has been a regular on the show since 2000 (Credit: ITV)

What is Coleen Nolan worth?

Coleen, 57, is reportedly worth a whopping £4.9m.

Of course, the star earned a lot of her money as part of The Nolans between 1980 and 1994.

Coleen has been on Loose Women, on and off, since 2000.

She’s also had stints hosting on This Morning, and has taken part in Dancing On Ice and Celebrity Big Brother.

Ruth is a household name (Credit: ITV)

What is Ruth Langsford’s net worth?

Ruth is reportedly worth around £4m.

The star has been a part of Loose Women, on and off, since 1999.

She’s a staple in daytime TV having also hosted This Morning on and off since 1999.

Ruth also took part in 2017’s Strictly Come Dancing, being partnered with Anton Du Beke.

She owns a six-bedroom mansion with Eamonn Holmes in Surrey and owns a clothing brand with QVC.

Ruth has also hosted shows with Eamonn, including How the Other Half Lives.

Brenda is a relative newcomer on the show (Credit: ITV)

What is Loose Women’s Brenda Edwards worth?

Brenda is another star who has made her name away from Loose Women.

The star only joined the show in 2019. Prior to being a panellist, she appeared on The X Factor in 2005, and since 2021 has been a presenter on Songs of Praise.

She has also performed on stage, appearing in shows like Chicago, We Will Rock You, and Hairspray.

She’s reportedly worth around between £2m and £4m.

Janet began her career in 1967 (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

How much is Janet Street-Porter worth?

Janet has been working as a journalist since the late 1960s. She began her radio career in 1973 and was a presenter on Saturday Night People between 1978 and 1989.

She has featured on shows like I’m A Celebrity, Countdown and Celebrity MasterChef.

Since 2011 she has been a panellist on Loose Women.

Janet is reportedly worth around £4.

Nadia has had many acting roles away from Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Nadia Sawalha net worth

Actress Nadia is also a favourite on Loose Women, having joined in 1999. She returned in 2013 after a revamp and has been a regular since.

Away from daytime TV, Nadia played Annie Palmer in EastEnders from 1997 to 1999.

She also had roles in The Bill, Casualty and Benidorm.

Nadia also won the 2007 series of Celebrity MasterChef.

Jane is a known member of Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Jane Moore’s net worth

Journalist Jane joined the Loose Women panel in 1999 until 2002. She rejoined in 2013 and has been a regular fixture ever since.

Her net worth is reportedly around £4m.

Jane is also a columnist for The Sun newspaper.

The star has also had roles on This Morning, Question Time, The Andrew Marr Show and BBC Breakfast.

Denise has had many acting roles (Credit: ITV)

Denise Welch net worth

Denise’s net worth is said to be around £1m.

As well as Loose Women, she’s known for having acting roles in Coronation Street, Waterloo Road, Benidorm and Hollyoaks.

In 2011, she competed on Dancing On Ice and skated with professional Matt Evers.

Meanwhile, in 2012, Denise won Celebrity Big Brother.

Charlene joined Loose Women in 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women presenters: Charlene White net worth

Newsreader Charlene is one of the latest stars to have joined Loose Women, bagging a role in 2021.

She’s also known for being a newsreader for ITV News.

In 2022, Charlene competed on I’m A Celebrity and became the first campmate to leave the Australian jungle.

Her net worth reportedly stands at around £1m.

Carol made her return to Loose Women in 2018 after a five-year break (Credit: ITV)

Carol McGiffin’s net worth

TV fave Carol has been part of Loose Women since the early 2000s.

After a five-year break, Carol returned to the daytime show in 2018 alongside Denise.

The star also appeared on the twelfth series of Celebrity Big Brother.

According to reports, Carol’s net worth is around £7m.

Judi joined Loose Women in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Judi Love

Comedian Judi joined the Loose Women panel in 2020.

She also featured on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 and Celebrity MasterChef in 2020.

Meanwhile, Judi began her stand-up career in 2011.

Her net worth is reportedly between £1m and £4m.

Christine is known for being a main presenter on the show (Credit: ITV)

Christine Lampard

Chrisine is another panellist on Loose Women, having joined in 2016.

She’s also had hosting roles on ITV’s Lorraine and This Morning. She also hosted Dancing On Ice with Phillip Schofield between 2012 and 2014.

Christine, who is married to former footballer Frank Lampard, has also hosted The One Show between 2007 to 2010.

Elsewhere, in 2008, Christine featured in Strictly and finished in fifth place.

Accoring to reports, her net worth is around £4m.

