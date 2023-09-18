Tyson Fury and wife Paris ‘over the moon’ as they welcome seventh baby and share adorable first pic

Paris Fury, the wife of heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury, is a mum again following the arrival of her new baby.

The 32-year-old and her husband already share six kids – three boys and three girls – together in their family. Before the latest arrival turned up, the Furys’ most recent addition to their brood was Athena. She was welcomed into the world in the summer 2021.

Their other children include eldest daughter Venezuela, and eldest son Prince John James. The couple’s two next sons also have the name ‘Prince’ – Prince Tyson II and Prince Adonis Amaziah – with second daughter Valencia Amber in between the two brothers in age.

According to reports, Paris told Tyson she was pregnant with Prince John James less than a day before his unforgettable 2015 championship win against Wladimir Klitschko. What a celebration!

Paris Fury baby news

Tyson and Paris welcomed their seventh baby, it has been announced today (Monday, September 18).

The happy couple revealed to OK! magazine that they had welcomed their latest addition to the family at 2.29am.

They also revealed the gender of their baby – a little boy! According to the publication, the newest addition to the Fury family weighed 6lb 13oz.

Speaking to the publication, they said: “We’re over the moon to have welcomed our baby boy to the Fury family. His brothers and sisters can’t wait to meet him and create lots of Fury fun!

“Our boy is the most perfect addition and we’re bursting with love for him. It’s crazy how you can love someone so quick.”

They also shared a snap of themselves posing with their bundle of joy at the hospital.

‘A lot to deal with’

Paris, an occasional guest on Loose Women, previously endured a worrying time after Athena was born. That’s because she was reportedly taken to ICU and put on a ventilator shortly after her birth. Athena was later readmitted to intensive care and was kept in for a couple of weeks amid reports claiming the tot “died for three minutes” during her ordeal.

Tyson’s father John said at the time: “It’s been a bit of a white knuckle ride, we’ve had a lot to deal with.”

Hopefully the Furys – who met when Paris was 15 and Tyson was 17 and began dating a year later before marrying in 2008 – won’t go through difficult circumstances with their seventh baby.

How fans reacted to Paris Fury baby news on social media

Fans were over the moon for the couple upon hearing the news.

“Congrats,” one fan said on social media. “Exciting news! Paris and Tyson Fury have welcomed their seventh bundle of joy into the world. Sending heartfelt congratulations to the growing Fury family!” another said.

“Aww.. congratulations,” a third wrote. “Congratulations another beautiful baby to love,” another gushed.

“Best news! Congratulations,” a fifth then wrote.

