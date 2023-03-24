Paris Fury is pregnant with her seventh child, the Loose Women star revealed last night (Thursday, March 23).

Tyson and Paris announced the news on their Instagram accounts last night.

Paris and Tyson are expecting their seventh child together (Credit: Instagram)

Paris Fury pregnant with seventh child

Last night saw Tyson take to Instagram to share some exciting news with his 5.8 million followers.

The boxing legend shared a snap of himself and his wife, Paris, at the cinema.

The couple can be seen grinning for the camera in what looks to be an empty movie theatre.

“All is not lost!” Tyson captioned the story. “I get to do date night with my beautiful pregnant wife @parisfury1 God is great”.

“7th [baby emoji] incoming,” he continued.

“Fantastic news to cheer me up.”

Paris shared the same photo to her profile for her one million followers to see.

“Baby NO 7 on the way God willing,” she captioned the post.

Tyson and Fury married in 2008 (Credit: Piers Morgan Uncensored / YouTube)

Fans react to Paris Fury being pregnant with seventh child

Paris’ post has since racked up over 122,000 likes since it was uploaded last night.

Hundreds of her followers have taken to the comment section to congratulate her on the exciting news.

“What a blessing. So happy for you both!” Molly-Mae commented.

“Congratulations beautiful,” Christine McGuinness wrote.

“Amazing news congratulations,” another follower gushed.

“Congratulations. You truly are a superwoman,” another said.

Paris has appeared on Loose Women in the past (Credit: ITV)

Who is Paris?

Paris met Tyson when she was 15 and he was 17.

They began dating a year later.

In 2008, the couple tied the knot in St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, Doncaster.

The couple currently have six children – three boys and three girls.

The eldest is Venezuela, followed by Prince John James, Prince Tyson II, Valencia, Prince Adonis Amaziah, and Athena.

The family resides in Morecambe.

Paris has appeared on Loose Women a number of times, most recently in November when she spoke about Tyson’s return to boxing.

