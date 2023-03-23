Loose Women viewers fume over stars’ behaviour in divisive Boris Johnson debate: ‘Switched off now’

Loose Women today saw the panelists discuss Boris Johnson and the Partygate cross-examination he endured yesterday (Wednesday, March 23).

Viewers, however, weren’t happy with the panelists behaviours during the show, with some even switching off!

Boris Johnson was questioned on Partygate yesterday (Credit: CoverImages.com)

What happened on Loose Women today?

Yesterday saw former Prime Minister Boris Johnson appear in front of the cross-party privileges committee.

The 58-year-old was questioned about the Partygate scandal which rocked British politics last year.

Today’s edition of Loose Women saw the panelists discuss the former PM’s questioning.

The show’s stars – which consisted of Charlene White, Judi Love, Nadia Sawalha, and Jane Moore – were asked whether they believed Mr. Johnson.

The panelists debated Johnson’s questioning (Credit: ITV)

Panelists share their thoughts on Boris Johnson

Judi wasn’t buying some of Boris Johnson’s answers during the questioning yesterday.

“Look, we know Boris is much more intelligent than he tries to give out,” she said.

“I feel like everything, the look, everything’s a bit of a theme, a bit of the part of the character to play in front of us,” she then continued.

“To be honest with you, it’s a whole joke,” she then added.

Nadia then said: “I know there’s always lying in parliament, but for me when it’s so obvious, people have to be held accountable.”

“A lot of people watching that [the questioning] will think ‘is there not bigger things going on in the country that we want parliament to be dealing with?” Jane said.

Viewers fumed at the panelists (Credit: ITV)

Viewers fume at Loose Women today

However, some viewers were unhappy with the coverage and slamming of Boris Johnson by the panelists on today’s show.

“Thank goodness Jane is on the show with her unbiased comments. The rest are just enjoying a Boris bashing session. I’ve switched off now!” one viewer fumed.

“@loosewomen right I’m sick of all this crap, Boris is a bloody legend, he done an amazing job in a terrible time for all. I’m not even a fan of any of the parties because they all lie to further themselves in government, but what they done in no.10 was no crime in a work bubble!” another said.

“I’m getting absolutely sick and tired of this constant negativity and witch-hunt against Boris,” a third wrote.

However, others were supportive of the Loose Women.

“Boris is a lying [bleep] we all know it,” one tweeted.

“Why did anybody ever believe Boris Johnson that is the real question,” another said.

