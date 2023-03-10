Loose Women viewers shocked by Linda Robson’s behaviour on air today

Loose Women viewers were left in shock by Linda Robson after today’s (March 10) show.

The presenter had an early birthday celebration with her fellow Loose Women ladies. Her 65th birthday will be on March 13.

While Linda received some lovely presents from her fellow co-stars, she did have a surprising gift.

Linda struggled as she entered the freezing water (Credit: ITV)

After discussing the topic of best friends sharing baths, Linda received an ice bath with Jake Quickenden.

Certainly not a fan of the cold water, the star couldn’t help but tell viewers that she had wet herself.

Taking to Twitter, it’s fair to say fans were left in shock by the scenes on Loose Women.

Linda shared the ice bath with Jake Quickenden (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women viewers shocked by Linda Robson

One person said: “Of all the things I expected to see today, Jake Quickenden having an ice bath with Linda Robson in a blow up pool live on air was at the bottom of the list #LooseWomen.”

Did Linda just say she’s wet herself?

A second wrote: “Linda gets out now she’s had a [bleep]… #LooseWomen.”

And another added: “Did Linda just say she’s wet herself? The woman is vile #LooseWomen.”

Fans were concerned about Jane Moore’s voice (Credit: ITV)

Fans concerned for Jane Moore

Meanwhile, Loose Women viewers also expressed concern for Jane Moore after she appeared on the show with a croaky voice.

Speaking on the show, Jane said: “Excuse my throat. It was working… I’ve got lots of lemon tea. I’m not ill.”

Despite Jane assuring that she was fine, some viewers couldn’t but express their worries.

One person said: “Can someone please give Jane a Strepsil #LooseWomen.”

In addition, a second wrote: “OMG Jane’s voice!? Poor Jane.”

“Oh dear Jane’s voice is groggy again. #LooseWomen,” another added.

A fourth user said: “Jane sounds like she’s loosing her voice.”

And a fifth wrote: “Who thought it would be a good idea to make Jane do all the talking #LooseWomen?”

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

