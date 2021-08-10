Tyson Fury and his wife Paris have shared a first glimpse of their baby daughter Athena, after spending her first hours in intensive care.

The heavyweight boxer and his wife welcomed their sixth child into the world on Sunday (August 8).

However, the tot was immediately taken to ICU and put on a ventilator.

Tyson Fury’s wife Paris has shared a first glimpse of their baby girl Athena (Credit: Instagram Story/parisfury1)

Paris has since posted a first snap of their tiny daughter, after confirming her condition is “stable”.

The mum-of-six also thanked fans for their support.

She wrote: “Thank God she is doing well, and thank you for all your messages, thoughts and prayers.”

The adorable shot showed baby Athena wrapped in a pink bunny blanket.

Tyson previously announced the birth of their sixth child on Instagram.

At the time, he shared: “Please can everyone pray for my baby girl who was born this morning.

Tyson and Paris welcomed their sixth child over the weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Athena Fury, born 8/8/2021. Thanks. GOD IS GREAT.”

Updating fans on Athena’s condition, he added: “Thanks for all the messages and support. The baby is in a stable position and doing well. Hopefully she comes out of ICU today.

“Please keep baby Athena in your prayers. Paris is doing great. God bless.”

Tyson’s charity donation after welcoming tot

Meanwhile, Tyson has since started a GoFundMe fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House in Liverpool.

The facility provides accommodation for the families of seriously ill children staying at Alder Hey Hospital.

The boxer announced the news on Instagram yesterday, alongside his father John Fury.

In the video caption, Tyson penned: “Hi guys I’m doing a fundraiser for @mac_house_liverpool they have been fantastic here.

“Providing a room for people to stay with their sick children #FANTASTIC.

“I have 2 @wbcboxing boxing belts that I will personally sign and meet the winner. I will pick a winner at random. There is a just giving link below. God bless you all.”

Tyson has since raised over £27,000 for the worthy cause.

The 32-year-old and his wife, 31-year-old Paris, already have five children together.

They share three sons – Prince John James, eight, Prince Tyson Fury II, four, and their youngest, Prince Adonis Amaziah.

Furthermore, the couple are also parents to daughters Venezuela and Valencia.

