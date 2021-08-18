Tyson Fury’s wife Paris shares good news as newborn Athena finally leaves intensive care

Paris Fury, the wife of heavyweight champion Tyson, has revealed their baby daughter Athena is finally out of intensive care.

Their tiny new addition has had a difficult start after being welcomed into the world on August 8.

But thankfully, it appears baby Athena is now on the mend.

Tyson Fury’s baby daughter Athena is finally out of intensive care (Credit: Instagram Story/parisfury1)

What did Tyson Fury’s wife share?

Taking to Instagram yesterday (August 17), Paris shared a sweet clip of Athena after leaving ICU.

The short snippet showed the adorable tot in a floral design onesie.

Athena lay on a pink blanket, before the clip changed to show her in a white baby grow.

Meanwhile, Tyson also updated fans on Athena’s condition.

Alongside a clip of himself feeding his daughter, he said: “Just here feeding my little girl. Off the ICU, on the mend, should be going home soon.

“Thank you to God, thank you to all the doctors and nurses who’ve helped her.”

Last week, the married pair revealed baby Athena had been readmitted to intensive care.

Paris then shared a snap of herself and Athena, who was sleeping while on a ventilator.

She captioned the shot: “I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always. As long as I’m living, my baby you’ll be.”

As long as I’m living, my baby you’ll be

Meanwhile, Tyson’s father John also explained how his granddaughter ‘died for three minutes’ before being saved.

The boxing coach shared: “It’s been a bit of a white knuckle ride, we’ve had a lot to deal with.”

Praising medics, John added: “They’ve been really magnificent. They’ve really saved her life because she was dead for three minutes and they brought her back.”

Paris and Tyson Fury are proud parents to six children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When was baby Athena born?

Tyson, 33, previously announced the birth of their sixth child last Sunday.

At the time, he shared: “Please can everyone pray for my baby girl who was born this morning.

“Athena Fury, born 8/8/2021. Thanks. GOD IS GREAT.”

Updating fans on Athena’s condition, he added: “Thanks for all the messages and support. The baby is in a stable position and doing well. Hopefully she comes out of ICU today.

“Please keep baby Athena in your prayers. Paris is doing great. God bless.”

Following Athena’s birth, Tyson started a GoFundMe fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House in Liverpool.

