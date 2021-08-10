Tyson Fury has revealed his baby daughter has been re-admitted to an intensive care unit.

The boxer previously shared the news of baby Athena’s birth on Sunday, asking fans to “pray” for her as she’d been rushed to an ICU upon arrival.

Mum Paris also shared a first photo of the new arrival on Instagram this morning, confirming that the baby’s condition was “stable”.

However, Tyson has since revealed Athena has returned to the ICU and shared an image of the newborn hooked up to wires in hospital.

He asked fans to “please keep her in your prayers”.

What happened to Tyson and Paris Fury’s daughter?

Earlier today (August 10), the couple had shared a photo of their sixth child wrapped up in a pink blanket and said she was “doing well”.

Paris wrote: “Thank God she is doing well, and thank you for all your messages, thoughts and prayers.”

Tyson previously announced the birth of their sixth child on Instagram.

At the time, he shared: “Please can everyone pray for my baby girl who was born this morning.

“Athena Fury, born 8/8/2021. Thanks. GOD IS GREAT.”

Updating fans on Athena’s condition later that day, he added: “Thanks for all the messages and support. The baby is in a stable position and doing well. Hopefully she comes out of ICU today.

“Please keep baby Athena in your prayers. Paris is doing great. God bless.”

Tyson’s charity campaign for children’s hospital

Tyson and his father John Fury announced yesterday that they will be raising money for Ronald McDonald House in Liverpool.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for facility, which provides accommodation for the families of seriously ill children being treated at the Alder Hey Hospital, where baby Athena is being treated.

Tyson wrote: “Hi guys I’m doing a fundraiser for @mac_house_liverpool they have been fantastic here.

“Providing a room for people to stay with their sick children #FANTASTIC.

“I have 2 @wbcboxing boxing belts that I will personally sign and meet the winner. I will pick a winner at random. There is a just giving link below. God bless you all.”

He’s since raised over £28,000 for the facility.

