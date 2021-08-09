Tyson Fury has announced the arrival of his new baby girl with wife Paris, asking fans to ‘pray’ for the newborn.

The boxing legend announced the birth of his sixth child on Instagram yesterday, revealing that the couple had named her Athena.

Posting to Instagram, Tyson wrote: “Please can everyone pray for my baby girl who was born this morning. Athena Fury, born 8/8/2021. Thanks. GOD IS GREAT.”

Later he added: “Thanks for all the messages and support. The baby is in a stable position and doing well. Hopefully she comes out of ICU today. Please keep baby Athena in your prayers. Paris is doing great. God bless.”

How many children do Tyson and Paris have?

The 32-year-old and his wife, 31-year-old Paris, already have five children together.

They have three sons – Prince John James, eight, Prince Tyson Fury II, four, and their youngest, Prince Adonis Amaziah.

They also have daughters Venezuela and Valencia.

Tyson and his wife first met when Paris was only 15, with the couple later tying the knot in 2008 in Doncaster.

Paris appeared on Loose Women earlier this year to announce she was pregnant – and revealed how the couple’s planned ‘gender reveal’ had gone disastrously wrong!

“I asked Tyson, ‘are you ready to pop the balloon and we’ll film it?’ and he said ‘no I’m not doing that, it doesn’t matter what it is, whether it’s a boy or a girl. Is it just for social media?'” Paris explained.

“I looked back at the video and Tyson’s face is inside out because he’s like ‘well I don’t want to be here, I don’t want to do it so I’m not going to participate properly!'”

Despite thinking the balloon she’d bought would be full of confetti, she got a nasty surprise when they popped.

“I thought it would be just confetti,” she shared on the show. “But boom – it all came out pink powder that stained the tiles for three days!”

