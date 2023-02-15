How much is Sort Your Life Out host Stacey Solomon worth?

Sort Your Life Out host Stacey Solomon has come a long way since her days in The X Factor.

The star’s TV career has gone from strength to strength as she’s dabbled in several lines of work including Loose Women and I’m A Celebrity.

Now Stacey reportedly has a whopping net worth and is enjoying family life with her husband Joe Swash and her five children in Pickle Cottage.

So how much is the TV personality worth?

TV star Stacey Solomon joined the Loose Women panel in 2016 (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon has fronted several of her own shows

Stacey rose to fame during the 2009 series of The X Factor.

The singer made it through to the live shows and finished third behind Olly Murs and winner Joe McElderry.

But while she is a talented singer, Stacey made most of her fortune through television.

In 2010, Stacey won over the nation and was crowned the winner of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here with 80 per cent of the votes.

The TV personality then joined the panel of the hit ITV talk show Loose Women in 2016 and she still remains a regular.

Throughout her time on the show, Stacey has joined several Loose Women stars on the panel including Kaye Adams and Denise Welch as they discussed the latest gossip and current affairs.

Stacey has also fronted her own shows including the celebrity game show Sing If You Can alongside Keith Lemon.

In 2012, she even presented Sky Living’s dating show The Love Machine with Chris Moyles.

The presenter has also recently starred in her own decluttering series, Sort Your Life Out, on BBC.

The show follows herself and an expert team as they undertake home improvements by decluttering and transforming family homes.

Sort Your Life Out host Stacey Solomon bagged a six-figure-deal with InTheStyle (Credit: Cover Images)

What is Sort Your Life Out host Stacey Solomon’s net worth?

Stacey‘s wealth reportedly shot up after collaborating with fashion brand, InTheStyle.

The TV star launched her very own autumn collection with the clothing store, which included gorgeous knitted jumpers and cardigans.

According to reports, Stacey bagged a hefty ‘six-figure-deal’ to secure the role.

But that’s not the only clothing brand that Stacey has joined forces with, she also teamed up with Primark in 2018 to create her own line, that was set to flatter all shapes and sizes.

She later collabed with the fast fashion brand again last year to launch her own kidswear.

Recently, Stacey revealed her ‘Spring Roses’ range with Air Wick which was inspired by her young daughter Rose.

The collaboration features Mist Diffusers and Plug Ins, which provide sweet smelling fragrances to freshen up your home.

So what actually is Stacey Solomon’s net worth?

According to multiple reports, Stacey has bagged an impressive net worth of £4 million.

Read more: Stacey Solomon announces baby girl’s name and shares ‘special connection’ to daughter Rose

Sort Your Life Out airs tonight (February 15) from 9pm on BBC One.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.