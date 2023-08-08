Strictly star Krishnan Guru-Murthy ‘in hot water’ as comments slating the BBC emerge

One of the latest Strictly Come Dancing signings, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, has been left ‘in hot water’ after ‘controversial’ comments from his past recently resurfaced.

The Channel 4 news anchor was added to the Strictly 2023 line-up over the weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Now it has come to light that Krishnan, who started off his career at the BBC, has been incredibly outspoken about the broadcaster. Could it throw doubt on his future on Strictly?

Krishnan Guru-Murthy jibe at the BBC?

Krishnan’s first journalism gig was on the BBC’s youth current affairs programme, Newsround, in 1991. After three years he progressed to presenting Newsnight and also worked on the BBC’s News Channel. In 1998, he moved to Channel 4 and has been there ever since.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy started his career at the BBC (Credit: Channel 4)

According to The Sun, Krishnan once let loose at the Beeb in a podcast appearance.

I do relish it when they are in trouble.

“I worked for them for 10 years but I do relish it when they are in trouble,” he’s quoted as saying. “There may be a boss you knew 20 years ago that you might enjoy watching screw up. There are grudges in the media obviously.”

In another interview with Politics Joe, he described his former employer as “a big bureaucratic beast”.

Similarly, in the aftermath of Gary Lineker’s freedom of speech row earlier this year, he told The Political Party podcast that the BBC “did mess it up, ­obviously”.

A source reportedly spoke to The Sun about the impact of Krishnan’s comments.

The bosses are not happy.

“A place on Strictly is one of TV’s golden tickets so it’s far from a good look that one of the cast has been criticising the BBC and even worse when the channel made their name.” They said, “Everyone was excited to get Krishnan on board but this has cast a bit of a shadow. The bosses are not happy.”

Representatives of Krishnan and the BBC declined to comment on this story.

Read More: Strictly Come Dancing contestants for 2023 – ninth name announced!

So what do you make of it? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.