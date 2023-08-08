Love Island 2023 couple has already split: ‘Not prepared to start a relationship off on this foot’

A Love Island 2023 couple has already split – just days after the ITV2 dating show came to an end.

Show alum Kady McDermott and Scottish model Ouzy See were coupled up in the villa during the latest series. The pair were booted from the Island before the final – and despite not going exclusive, things seemed to be going from strength to strength with the pair.

However, their relationship has now come to an end, with Kady blaming his “actions” off-camera as the reason.

Love Island 2023 couple splits days after reunion show

Kady and Ouzy first got together after Casa Amor on Love Island. The pair became voted out together though when Whitney and Lochan had to choose a couple to dump.

Following their stint on Love Island, the pair packed on the PDA. She also reportedly left a hotel with him in London after the explosive reunion show on Sunday (August 6).

However, things have since fizzled out. In a savage and cryptic statement she shared to her Instagram on Tuesday (August 8) Kady confirmed she and Ouzy had split.

Love Island star Kady and Ouzy end things

Kady wrote: “Sadly late last night Ouzy’s actions and behaviour from July 30 were brought to my attention.”

“Ouzy is one of the loveliest people I have met and I know he is remorseful but unfortunately actions have consequences and although we are not ‘official’ in our relationship status I am definitely not prepared to start a relationship off on this foot,” Kady added: “I wish him nothing but happiness and success in his life.”

She didn’t share any more details and it’s not clear what Ouzy’s actions were that she was referring to.

Meanwhile, Ouzy said in a statement: “Just wanted to say what’s happened with me and Kady has NOTHING to do with her or any false rumours that have been flying about, it’s because of my actions that things have ended not Kady’s and I have apologised to her already. She’s an amazing girl with an amazing family and doesn’t deserve any of the negative messages she has received this morning!”

Kady speaks out on ‘secret boyfriend’ outside of Love Island

In addition, Kady also broke her silence on whether or not she had a “secret boyfriend” in the real world – while she was on the show.

Her co-star Mitch recently called out Kady on a podcast. He claimed: “You came in with a boyfriend. You have a boyfriend to this day and I’ve been told by the other girls, I’m not going to name names because I’ll just take all of this – you had your boyfriend’s bracelet on. Your boyfriend was at your house whilst you were there.”

However, on her Instagram, Kady responded: “The narrative that I had a boyfriend whilst in the Love Island villa is categorically FALSE. My mum stayed at mine whilst I was in the villa to look after my dog and house.

“The media have been relentless with this narrative and it now appears others want to jump on the bandwagon too. Speaking opinions is one thing but making such bold statements with confidence is wrong. Not only are they false they can be very damaging.”

Who else has split?

Leah and Montel

Another couple who confirmed they had parted ways was Leah and Montel. They split just weeks after leaving the villa.

Speaking on the Reunion Show, Leah said: “There’s a reason behind why it happened, what happened at Casa Amor. There was quite an issue of trust. I think it was just a good thing for us [to split].”

Catherine and Elom

Meanwhile, Catherine and Elom also split following their time on the show. It came just days after they left the villa and returned home.

Speaking on the split to new magazine, Catherine said: “Me and Elom, we get along. But we were already going through the bombshell comments and dealing with that. So our relationship already had holes in it, but early on we decided that we were going to be friends.”

