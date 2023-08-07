Love Island fans spot tension between host Maya Jama and contestant Whitney

Love Island fans think they spotted some tension between host Maya Jama and finalist Whitney during the reunion show last night.

The 10th series of the reality TV show concluded last Monday (July 31), with Sammy and Jess taking home the coveted £50k prize money.

To formally wrap the series, the rest of the Love Island 2023 cast were then welcomed back for the Love Island: Reunion show on Sunday (August 6).

Whitney and Lochan were finalists on Love Island 2023 (Credit: ITV)

Beef at the Love Island: Reunion show?

Last night’s programme was an opportunity for the contestants to have a debrief on their summer of romance. But it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. One particularly awkward interaction between host Maya Jama and finalist Whitney Adebayo got tongues wagging on social media.

During her interview with Whitney and lover Lochan, who narrowly missed out on the title, Maya made the bold decision to bring up Whitney’s ex, Mehdi.

I don’t care.

“Have you guys had any catch-up since you’ve been out? Have you spoken at all?” the presenter asked, as Whitney and Mehdi came face to face once again.

While Mehdi calmly said that they had not but agreed that it was “all good vibes” on his side, Whitney was less chill. “I don’t care,” she told Maya bluntly.

After a stunned silence, Whitney continued: “He’s fine, like, we’re cool…we had a great time together but it wasn’t a relationship.”

Nevertheless Maya continued to push: “So there’s no friendship there?” she asked. “We’re cool,” Whitney replied once again, to which Maya finally took the hint to back down.

“Let’s just leave it at that,” she said, before changing the subject.

Maya Jama hosted Love Island this year (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to Maya Jama and Whitney ‘tension’

Following the interaction, several fans took to Twitter to criticise Whitney’s attitude.

One person tweeted: “Maybe me but Whitney was snappy with Maya. Someone’s getting a big head already.” Another agreed: “Maya’s interview with Whitney and Lochan was weird. I don’t know, Whitney just seems over everything because the jealousy was mad.” A third commented: “Yes Whitney is a queen but Maya is THE queen. There is no need for that attitude.”

However, others thought Maya’s questioning was out of order. “Maya was being so messy towards Whitney,” one fan claimed. Another agreed: “Whitney seemed so uncomfortable the whole time Maya was interviewing them.” Somebody else likewise expressed concern for Whitney: “Why was Whitney looking like she was about to cry???”

ED! has approached reps for comment on this story.

Miss out on Love Island? The whole series is available to binge on ITVX.

Read more: Love Island final week hit by thousands of Ofcom complaints amid ‘bullying’ outrage

What did you think of Love Island this year? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.