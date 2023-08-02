Love Island final week hit by thousands of Ofcom complaints amid ‘bullying’ outrage

The final week of Love Island 2023 has been hit with thousands of Ofcom complaints amid “bullying” outrage.

The series came to an end on Monday (July 31) with a new couple winning £50k.

Sammy and Jess won Love Island 2023 (Credit: ITV)

What happened in the Love Island 2023 final?

Monday saw the 10th season of Love Island come to an end.

Sammy Root and Jess Harding became the latest couple to win the coveted £50k prize – as well as the title of Love Island champions.

They beat off close competition from Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki, who came in second place.

Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde were in third place, whilst Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble finished the season in fourth.

The treatment of Abi has left viewers unhappy (Credit: ITV)

‘Bullying’ outrage in final week of Love Island 2023

However, as expected, Love Island 2023 hasn’t been without its controversy.

The final week has been fraught with viewers’ complaints regarding alleged bullying. Over a thousand people complained about the ITV2 show in its final week, it has been reported.

Mitch came under fire for his behaviour with regard to his love triangle involving Abi and Ella B. Viewers were also concerned that Abi had been bullied during the Grafties challenge.

“Ik people don’t like Abi but the way Mitch talks to her is so disgusting I’m tired,” one viewer tweeted. “Mitch is low key bullying Abi and it’s extremely uncomfortable to watch… he must go,” another said. “Mitch a legend?! Nope. Won’t miss seeing that bully on my screen,” a third wrote.

Maya’s second season hosting the show ended earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

Thousands complain to TV watchdog over ‘bullying’

It’s since been revealed that 913 complaints were made to Ofcom about Abi’s treatment.

Ofcom confirmed that the complaints were “primarily objected to Mitch’s treatment of Abi and concerns for her welfare”.

However, that wasn’t the only thing that got viewers complaining in the final week of the hit ITV2 dating show. Sammy and Jess winning the programme also didn’t go down well with some viewers.

So much so that 219 complaints were made to the TV watchdog. “WHAT !!! This show is rigged because there’s no way Sammy and Jess actually won over Whitney and Lochan. What kind of bad joke is this!!!” one viewer tweeted on Monday night.

Love Island is available to watch on ITVX now.

