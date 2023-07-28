Pregnant Laura Anderson reveals fears for ‘the rest of her life’ following split from Gary Lucy

Laura Anderson is just days away from meeting her first child and she’s starting to worry about what comes next.

The Love Island star and soon-to-be single mum is expecting a baby girl with ex-boyfriend Gary Lucy.

Laura, 34, told OK: “Giving birth doesn’t scare me – I’m more scared about the rest of my life, and all the other things I’ve got to do.

“You think pregnancy is hard and then it’s like, ‘well, what happens when she’s here?’ but everyone tells you it all just falls into place.

“From the moment you find out you’re pregnant until your baby is eighteen, and even beyond that, there’s just constant change, and it’s quite a big thing to think about.”

What went wrong for Laura Anderson and Gary Lucy?

Laura and Footballers Wives actor Gary first met on Celeb’s Go Dating in 2022. They got together that year but split in 2023, shortly after Laura announced her pregnancy.

There’s been a lot of mystery around the real reason behind the split, with Glasgow-based Laura saying that it is “hard to explain”.

Some speculated that they’d broken up because Gary, who lives in Essex, didn’t want to move to Scotland. However Love Island‘s Laura denied this and insisted that she had planned on moving down to Essex.

She alluded to things she had “found out since” the split and added: “Nothing has been discussed or resolved.”

Now, however, Laura is keen to focus on her pregnancy and future as a mother.

Laura: “I’m really excited”

In her latest column, she added: “Having said all of that, I’m really excited to meet my little girl now, and I’m ready for the next bit.”

So ready, in fact, that she’s definitely over the pregnancy! She recently shared a funny Instagram video heaving her bump around and said: “Right you out you get.”

Laura told OK: “I feel huge and I am so uncomfortable – I honestly don’t understand how my belly can keep growing, there’s no more room.”

While she waits, the fitness fan said: “I am reading up on labour and being a mum and just being as mentally prepared as I can.”

Previously, Laura said that Gary, who has four children with his ex-wife Natasha Gray, would be more than welcome to be present at the birth. She also plans to rely on her mum, adding: “I would prefer having someone that I really know well there – such as my mum.”

Laura previously dated Dane Bowers and the couple lived together in Dubai until their on-off five-year romance ended in 2022.

