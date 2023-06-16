Laura Anderson shares her ‘grief’ over baby with Gary Lucy: ‘It’s not going the way I thought it would’

Laura Anderson has opened up about “grieving” the life she thought she would have with ex Gary Lucy, with whom she is expecting her first child.

Love Island star Laura Anderson met Hollyoaks actor Gary Lucy on Channel 4 series Celebs Go Dating last summer, with the pair immediately hitting it off.

In February of this year, Laura announced she was pregnant. The same day, Gary confirmed the pair were no longer together.

Laura Anderson admits ‘I’m grieving the life I thought I would have’

Gary Lucy previously claimed that Laura wanted him to move to Scotland to raise their baby together. But with his four kids in Essex from a previous marriage, Gary said it would be “impossible” to uproot them.

However, it seems a lot has happened between the pair. And Laura has since claimed she never “asked or expected” Gary to move to Scotland.

It’s a grievance about what I thought my life was going to be like.

In a recent interview with OK! Magazine, Laura admitted she’s finding it hard to not live the life that she thought she would. Laura, who is expecting a baby girl, even admitted she’s been putting off having a baby shower due to the “grief”. She explained: “It’s a grievance about what I thought my life was going to be like.”

Laura said she expected to be “settled down” and raising a baby with a partner for her first baby. She added: “I’m just going through the process of realising that my life isn’t going to be like that, because I am doing it myself. I’m just coming to terms with the fact that it’s not going to be the way I thought it would.”

Laura is ‘pushing herself’ after Gary Lucy split

During her grief, Laura struggled to do much baby shopping or planning. But now that she’s in her third trimester, she wants “push herself” to enjoy the last of her pregnancy. She said she’s planning to go baby shopping with her mum and friends. She also plans on having a baby shower soon.

Laura admitted she is “scared” to raise her baby alone. She acknowledged that “obviously” dad Gary will be involved, but it’s “scary” to think about the choices she’ll have to make for her daughter. But Laura is preparing to move into her home, adding that “safety is everything” as she prepares to welcome her daughter.

