Pregnant Laura Anderson makes offer to ex Gary Lucy ahead of birth of their baby

Laura split with ex Gary Lucy, who she met on Celebs Go Dating, not long after she announced her pregnancy. She is now preparing for single parenthood, living in Glasgow while Gary remains in Essex with his four kids. Laura has now explained her birth plan and the offer she made to Gary.

In her column for OK!, Laura explained her labour plans before she welcomes her baby later this year. She said: “I will definitely have my mum in the labour room with me when I give birth. But it’s such a long process that I might have my friends coming and going.”

She added that “Gary is welcome if he wants to be there”. But for now Laura is “playing it by ear”. Laura explained that while she’s usually the type of person to want to be in control, she’s accepted that she might not be able to have control over her birth.

The Love Island star added: “I’m just trying to be really positive about my birth plan, as I am doing it with the NHS. You don’t know if it’s going to be available, so you have to be open minded, and know you might not get exactly what you want.”

In another recent column, Laura admitted she is “grieving” the life she thought she would have with Gary. Laura said she expected to be “settled down” and raising a baby with a partner for her first child. She added: “I’m just going through the process of realising that my life isn’t going to be like that, because I am doing it myself. I’m just coming to terms with the fact that it’s not going to be the way I thought it would.”

Laura admitted she was “putting off” having her baby shower, but plans on having one now she’s in her third trimester.

