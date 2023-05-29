Gary Lucy ‘in two minds’ about supporting ex Laura Anderson at birth of their baby girl

Actor Gary Lucy is reportedly “in two minds” about being there to support his ex Laura Anderson when she gives birth to their first baby together.

The Hollyoaks star and former Love Islander, who is due later this summer, split earlier this year. In a new interview, Laura revealed that her former partner is welcome at their daughter’s brith, but that he’s reportedly “in two minds”.

Gary Lucy ‘in two minds’ about being at birth of baby with ex Laura Anderson

Speaking to Notebook, Laura said: “He’s currently in two minds so I’ve asked my mum as well, as you are allowed two birthing partners.”

Being able to be civil from now until the birth and then after is the goal.

Lifting the lid on how things are between them, she continued: “We have had times of it being civil and then it’s not. There are a lot of emotions going around for everyone, so it’s difficult. Being able to be civil from now until the birth and then after is the goal.”

Opening up about her pregnancy, Laura added that it “was planned”. However, she added that she “always imagined having that traditional family set-up”. She added that the pregnancy was a “shock”, but that the then-couple “were happy”.

Laura remains in good spirits

Despite the split, Laura has remained in good spirits as she prepares for the birth of her little girl. She revealed that she hopes her “community of single mums will grow” as she leans on her social media followers for support.

She added: “Some people don’t realise how difficult it is to be an expecting mum in the public eye. Going through a break-up is hard and then I’m thinking, oh, I don’t want to stress the baby. But it does give you strength as well, because it put things into perspective.”

